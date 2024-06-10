Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Police update number of people injured in Madison rooftop shooting to 12

Jun 10, 2024, 9:17 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police are now saying at least a dozen people were hurt in a shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin’s capital city.

More than 25 people were at the party on the roof of a high-rise apartment building in downtown Madison around 12:45 a.m. Sunday when shots were fired.

Police initially said 10 people were hurt, including nine people who suffered gunshot wounds and another who was injured by broken glass. Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference Monday that two more people have come forward to report injuries. Ten people were shot or grazed by gunfire, one person was hurt by broken glass and one person suffered a shoulder injury while trying to flee the party, Barnes said. At least two people remained hospitalized as of Monday morning, the chief said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and a motive remains unknown, Barnes said. Detectives were still working Monday to determine who threw the party and why, he said.

National News

Associated Press

2 Bronx men plead guilty to drug charges in fentanyl poisoning of toddler who died at daycare

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men connected to a toddler’s fatal opioid overdose at a New York City daycare have pleaded guilty to drug charges and causing bodily harm, prosecutors said. The men admitted to storing fentanyl in the floorboards of a Bronx daycare’s playroom, prosecutors said. Felix Herrera Garcia, 35 pleaded guilty Monday to […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Measure aimed at repealing Alaska’s ranked choice voting system scores early, partial win in court

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Backers of a measure aimed at repealing Alaska’s ranked choice voting system scored an early, partial win in court when a judge ruled that state elections officials did not violate the law or regulations when they let the sponsors correct errors in petition booklets that had already been turned in. Friday’s […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Shark attack victims are recovering from life-altering injuries in Florida panhandle

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Days after a shark attack in the Florida panhandle cost teenager Lulu Gribbin her left hand and right leg, her mother said the first words she uttered after surgery were “I made it.” Gribbin was one of three people injured in shark attacks Friday over the course of about […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

4 Iowa instructors teaching at a Chinese university were attacked at a park

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — Four Iowa college instructors teaching in China were attacked while visiting a public park, Cornell College confirmed Monday. Cornell College President Jonathan Brand in a statement said the instructors were at the park with a faculty member from Beihua University when the attack occurred. Cornell spokesperson Jen Visser in an […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

In the rough: Felony convictions could cost Trump liquor licenses at 3 New Jersey golf courses

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general’s office is looking into whether Donald Trump’s recent felony convictions in New York make him ineligible to hold liquor licenses at his three New Jersey golf courses. A spokeswoman for the office said Monday that it is reviewing whether Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts involving […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

New Jersey businessman tells jury that bribes paid off with Sen. Bob Menendez

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey businessman who prosecutors say bribed Sen. Bob Menendez testified Monday that the Democrat told him in summer 2019 that he’d look into a state criminal probe threatening his business and later assured him there was no threat and boasted about saving him. At the time, Jose Uribe said […]

5 hours ago

Police update number of people injured in Madison rooftop shooting to 12