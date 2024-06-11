Close
2 Bronx men plead guilty to drug charges in fentanyl poisoning of toddler who died at daycare

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men connected to a toddler’s fatal opioid overdose at a New York City daycare have pleaded guilty to drug charges and causing bodily harm, prosecutors said.

The men admitted to storing fentanyl in the floorboards of a Bronx daycare’s playroom, prosecutors said.

Felix Herrera Garcia, 35 pleaded guilty Monday to three felony drug trafficking charges, including narcotics possession with intent to distribute resulting in serious bodily injury. Prosecutors said they secured a guilty plea from Parras Paredes, 38, on one similar count. Both men are from the Bronx.

One 22-month-old child, Nicholas Dominici, died from ingesting fentanyl at the Divino Niño daycare in September. Three other children survived after medics administered the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.

Herrera fled the U.S. after the overdoses and was on the run in Mexico for about two weeks before he was arrested. Herrera’s wife, allegedly the operator of the daycare, along with one other person, were charged separately with murder, narcotics possession, and assault.

Herrera and Paredes face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.

