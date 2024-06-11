Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Scammers impersonating police in Lynnwood, Olympia through phone calls

Jun 11, 2024, 6:15 AM

olympia lynnwood scammers...

Olympia Police Department vehicle with its lights, siren engaged. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Scammers have reportedly been impersonating police in Lynnwood and Olympia.

Both cities’ police departments are now warning the public about fraudulent phone calls.

More local scams: Fake officer pulling drivers over in Kitsap County

“Please be vigilant of these calls,” Lynnwood Police wrote on X. “We will never call you demanding money over the phone or attempt to meet up with you to receive payment. If you ever receive a call similar to this, please hang up immediately.”

Your phone may show a caller ID that looks legitimate, according to both police agencies, but the calls quickly turn once they begin demanding money or even threatening arrest.

If anyone gets a call like this, you are advised to hang up and call your local police department.

More local scams: Nationwide fake jewelry scam affects local residents

“We have received lots of reports of scammers calling claiming to be police officers, demanding payment for warrants,” the Olympia Police Department wrote on X. “Officers will never call you and ask for money.”

Lynnwood and Olympia police are just the latest in a series of law enforcement agencies to be targeted. Last month, sheriff’s offices in Kitsap and King Counties warned the public about the scam impacting their residents.

King County Sheriff warns of scams: Watch for scam phone calls pretending to be law enforcement

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

