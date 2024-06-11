Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

NYC bird group drops name of illustrator and slave owner Audubon

Jun 11, 2024, 9:26 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The conservationist group known as NYC Audubon has changed its name to NYC Bird Alliance to distance itself from the pro-slavery views of ornithologist and illustrator John James Audubon, the organization announced.

The name change, which was formalized by a June 5 membership vote, follows similar moves by Audubon Society chapters in Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Oregon and other cities.

“Names may be symbolic, but symbols matter,” said Jessica Wilson, NYC Bird Alliance’s executive director. “They matter to staff, to volunteers, to members, and to the larger conservation community. We collaborate widely with our partners across the five boroughs, and want this name change to signal how much we value and seek broadly cooperative efforts to save wild birds.”

The newly named NYC Bird Alliance formed in 1979 and calls itself an independent chapter affiliated with the National Audubon Society, whose board voted last year to keep the Audubon name despite the fact that Audubon was a slave owner and an opponent of abolitionism.

Audubon, who lived from 1785 to 1851, is known for documenting birds and illustrating them for his master work “The Birds of America.”

Audubon owned enslaved people for a number of years but sold them in 1830 when he moved to England, where he was overseeing the production of “The Birds of America,” according to Gregory Nobles, the author of “John James Audubon: The Nature of the American Woodsman.”

When Britain emancipated enslaved people in most of its colonies in 1834, Audubon wrote to his wife that the government had “acted imprudently and too precipitously.”

NYC Bird Alliance’s leaders say they hope that dropping the Audubon name will help them win broader support for their mission of advocating for endangered and threatened bird species.

“For the sake of the Piping Plover, Philadelphia Vireo, Golden-winged Warbler, Cerulean Warbler, Bobolink, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Fish Crow, and many other species, we need help,” NYC Birding Alliance says on its website’s “FAQS About Audubon Name” page. “We cannot allow our name to be a barrier to our conservation, advocacy, and engagement work.”

National News

Associated Press

Four people shot at downtown Atlanta food court, mayor says

ATLANTA (AP) — Four people were shot at a food court in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, including the initial shooter, the city’s mayor said. Mayor Andre Dickens said on the social media site X that the shooting happened at the Peachtree Center food court, which is near numerous large hotels and office high-rises. Atlanta […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

A Florida law blocking treatment for transgender children is thrown out by a federal judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge struck down as unconstitutional on Tuesday a 2023 Florida law that blocked gender-affirming care for transgender minors and severely restricted such treatment for adults. Senior Judge Robert Hinkle said the state went too far when it barred transgender minors from being prescribed with their parents’ permission puberty […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

DOJ, Tennessee school reach settlement after racial harassment investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A school district in eastern Tennessee has agreed to implement changes after a federal investigation found several incidents of race-based harassment, including students holding a mock “slave auction” to sell Black students to their white classmates. The Department of Justice announced the settlement Monday after initially alerting the school district in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Singer sues hospital, says staff thought he was mentally ill and wasn’t member of Four Tops

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — The lead singer of the Four Tops said a Detroit-area hospital restrained him and ordered a psychological exam after refusing to believe that he was part of the Motown music group. Alexander Morris, who is Black, filed a lawsuit Monday against Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren, alleging racial discrimination and other […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan couple, attorney announced as winners of $842.4 million Powerball jackpot

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan couple and a lawyer from the west side of the state were announced Tuesday as winners of an $842.4 million Powerball lottery jackpot from a ticket purchased on New Year’s Day. The Breakfast Club lottery club opted for a cash lump sum of $305 million after taxes, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Crew finds submerged wreckage of missing jet that mysteriously disappeared more than 50 years ago

Fifty-three years after a private plane carrying five men disappeared on a snowy Vermont night, experts believe they have found the wreckage of the long lost jet in Lake Champlain. The corporate jet disappeared shortly after departing the Burlington airport for Providence, Rhode Island, on Jan. 27, 1971. Those aboard included two crew members and […]

3 hours ago

NYC bird group drops name of illustrator and slave owner Audubon