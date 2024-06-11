Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Michigan couple, attorney announced as winners of $842.4 million Powerball jackpot

Jun 11, 2024, 9:43 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan couple and a lawyer from the west side of the state were announced Tuesday as winners of an $842.4 million Powerball lottery jackpot from a ticket purchased on New Year’s Day.

The Breakfast Club lottery club opted for a cash lump sum of $305 million after taxes, Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli told reporters outside the Food Castle convenience store in Grand Blanc Township near Flint where the winning ticket was sold.

The winning numbers drawn were: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball: 1.

Speaking on behalf of the Breakfast Club, member and attorney Mark Harder said the middle-aged couple has “been elated and overwhelmed, thrilled and nervous” since realizing their ticket was the winner.

“They’ve gone from shock and sleepless nights to giving careful thought as to how this once-in-a-lifetime event will transform their lives,” Harder said.

In a statement, the couple, whose names were not revealed Tuesday, said the prize will positively affect their family for generations to come.

“Up until now, we’ve led a comfortable life and anticipated retiring someday,” according to the statement read by Harder. “Now, we’re not financially bound to any specific timetable. The world and our opportunities have opened up in some incredible ways.”

Harder told reporters that the husband plans to continue working for a while longer. The couple also expects to travel more and possibly buy property in Florida when Michigan winters “get to be a bit too much.”

They also plan to share the winnings with their immediate family and donate to charities, Harder added. He didn’t indicate what he would do with his own winnings.

Food Castle will receive $50,000 in commission for selling the winning ticket. The store’s owners said they will share the entire amount with their employees and donate to food pantries and other charities.

The winning numbers for a $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn in April in Oregon.

___

Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan.

