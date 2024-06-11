Close
NATIONAL NEWS

A Florida law blocking treatment for transgender children is thrown out by a federal judge

Jun 11, 2024, 11:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge struck down as unconstitutional on Tuesday a 2023 Florida law that blocked gender-affirming care for transgender minors and severely restricted such treatment for adults.

Senior Judge Robert Hinkle said the state went too far when it barred transgender minors from being prescribed with their parents’ permission puberty blockers and hormonal treatments. He also stopped the state from requiring that transgender adults only receive treatment from a doctor and not from a registered nurse or other qualified medical practitioner. And he barred a ban on online treatment for transgender adults.

