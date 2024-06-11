Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Mentally ill man charged in Colorado Planned Parenthood shooting can be forcibly medicated

Jun 11, 2024, 1:48 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruling upheld an order issued by a federal judge in 2022 allowing Robert Dear, 66, to be given medication for delusional disorder against his will to try to make him well enough to stand trial.

Dear’s federal public defenders challenged the involuntary medication order by U.S. District Judge Robert Blackburn in part because it allows force to also be potentially used to get Dear to take medication or undergo monitoring for any potential side effects to his physical health.

Dear’s lawyers have argued that forcing Dear to be treated for delusional disorder could aggravate conditions including untreated high blood pressure and high cholesterol. However, in their appeal, they said that Blackburn’s decision to give prison doctors the right to force treatment or monitoring for other ailments is “miles away” from the limited uses for forced medication allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The defense questioned why Blackburn did not explain why he discounted the opinions of its experts who testified during a hearing on whether Dear should be forcibly medicated in 2022. But a three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit said Blackburn sufficiently explained that he placed greater weight on the opinions of the government’s experts because of their experience with restoring defendants to competency and their personal experience working with Dear.

Dear has previously declared himself a “warrior for the babies” and also expressed pride in the “success” of his attack on the clinic during one of many outbursts at the beginning of that hearing.

After Dear’s prosecution bogged down in state court because he was repeatedly found to be mentally incomptent to stand trial, he was charged in federal court in 2019 under the 1994 Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Two of the people killed in the attack were accompanying friends to the clinic — Ke’Arre Stewart, 29, an Army veteran who served in Iraq and was a father of two, and Jennifer Markovsky, 36, a mother of two who grew up in Oahu, Hawaii. The third person killed was a campus police officer at a nearby college, Garrett Swasey, who responded to the clinic after hearing there was an active shooter.

National News

Associated Press

What’s next for Hunter Biden after his conviction on federal gun charges

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden’s legal woes are not over after his conviction on three felony firearms charges in a trial that put a spotlight on his drug-fueled past. Now, President Joe Biden’s son faces sentencing, and another criminal trial on tax charges in the middle of his father’s reelection campaign. Jurors found Hunter […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Supermarket gunman’s lawyers say he should be exempt from the death penalty because he was 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket should be exempt from the death penalty because he was 18 at the time of the attack, an age when the brain is still developing and more vulnerable to negative influences, his defense team said in a new court filing. […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Montana man gets 2 months in a federal prison for evidence tampering after killing grizzly bear

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — An 80-year-old northwestern Montana man was sentenced Tuesday to two months in a federal prison, fined $10,000 and ordered to forfeit a rifle and scope he used to kill a female grizzly bear on his property in November 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Othel Lee Pearson pleaded guilty in February […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

American investor Martin Shkreli accused of copying and sharing one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album

NEW YORK (AP) — American investor Martin Shkreli is facing a new lawsuit for allegedly retaining and sharing recordings from a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album that he was forced to sell following his 2017 conviction on securities fraud charges. The lawsuit was brought Monday by a cryptocurrency collective, PleasrDAO, which purchased the only known copy […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Truck hauling 150 pigs overturns on Ohio interstate

CLAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A truck hauling more than 150 pigs overturned on an Ohio interstate highway ramp Tuesday, seriously injuring the driver and killing dozens of the animals, state troopers said. Authorities corralled the pigs that got loose onto Interstate 70, but roughly half were killed in the crash or injured and had to […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Transit bus leads Atlanta police on wild chase after officers respond to dispute, police say

ATLANTA (AP) — A transit bus in metro Atlanta fled from officers responding to a dispute on board Tuesday afternoon, barreling through vehicles as it led police on a lengthy chase into a neighboring county, according to police and television news footage. News helicopters followed the dramatic pursuit of the Gwinnett County Transit bus, which […]

2 hours ago

Mentally ill man charged in Colorado Planned Parenthood shooting can be forcibly medicated