Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Transit bus leads Atlanta police on wild chase after officers respond to dispute, police say

Jun 11, 2024, 2:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A transit bus in metro Atlanta fled from officers responding to a dispute on board Tuesday afternoon, barreling through vehicles as it led police on a lengthy chase into a neighboring county, according to police and television news footage.

News helicopters followed the dramatic pursuit of the Gwinnett County Transit bus, which police said took off after officers responded to the dispute around 4:30 p.m. near downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police said it was eventually stopped and a suspect was taken into custody.

Television news footage showed the bus striking multiple vehicles and crossing onto the wrong side of a road with police in pursuit. At one point, a police vehicle appears to get in front of the bus, but it kept going.

It was not clear whether anyone was hurt. Atlanta police did not immediately release additional details.

News footage also showed police leading someone away from the bus in handcuffs after it stopped in neighboring DeKalb County.

National News

Associated Press

Truck hauling 150 pigs overturns on Ohio interstate

CLAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A truck hauling more than 150 pigs overturned on an Ohio interstate highway ramp Tuesday, seriously injuring the driver and killing dozens of the animals, state troopers said. Authorities corralled the pigs that got loose onto Interstate 70, but roughly half were killed in the crash or injured and had to […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Idaho police force loses millions worth of gear and vehicles in fire

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Police in northern Idaho lost millions of dollars worth of law enforcement equipment and vehicles in a fire that tore through a department building over the weekend, Coeur d’Alene police said. No one was injured in the fire that broke out early Sunday, but everything inside the large building was […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Mentally ill man charged in Colorado Planned Parenthood shooting can be forcibly medicated

DENVER (AP) — A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated, a federal appeals court ruled Monday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruling upheld an order issued by a federal judge in 2022 […]

1 hour ago

Image: Police respond to the scene of a shooting outside the Peachtree Center complex, Tuesday, Jun...

Associated Press

Police: Gunman wounds 3 in Atlanta food court before being shot by officer

A gunman shot three people at a food court in Atlanta before getting shot by a police officer Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A Florida law blocking treatment for transgender children is thrown out by a federal judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge struck down as unconstitutional on Tuesday a 2023 Florida law that blocked gender-affirming care for transgender minors and severely restricted such treatment for adults. Senior Judge Robert Hinkle said the state went too far when it barred transgender minors from being prescribed with their parents’ permission puberty […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

DOJ, Tennessee school reach settlement after racial harassment investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A school district in eastern Tennessee has agreed to implement changes after a federal investigation found several incidents of race-based harassment, including students holding a mock “slave auction” to sell Black students to their white classmates. The Department of Justice announced the settlement Monday after initially alerting the school district in […]

5 hours ago

Transit bus leads Atlanta police on wild chase after officers respond to dispute, police say