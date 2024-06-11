Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

American investor Martin Shkreli accused of copying and sharing one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album

Jun 11, 2024, 3:23 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — American investor Martin Shkreli is facing a new lawsuit for allegedly retaining and sharing recordings from a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album that he was forced to sell following his 2017 conviction on securities fraud charges.

The lawsuit was brought Monday by a cryptocurrency collective, PleasrDAO, which purchased the only known copy of the album from Shkreli for $4.75 million. The album, “Once Upon a Time is Shaolin,” has not been released to the public, functioning as a rare contemporary art piece since it was auctioned off by the famed hip-hop group in 2015.

In the lawsuit filed in Brooklyn, New York, federal court, PleasrDAO accused Shkreli of retaining digital copies of the album in violation of their deal and disseminating them widely among his social media followers.

They point to his recent comments on social media boasting of sharing the digital recordings with “thousands of people.” Over the weekend, Shkreli played portions of the album during a livestream he hosted on X, which he called a “Wu tang official listening party,” according to the lawsuit.

Shkreli did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit marks the latest twist for an unusual album created in protest of the devaluation of music in the streaming era, but purchased at auction by Shkreli, a man known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug and his “Pharma Bro” persona.

Shkreli was later forced to sell the album — packaged in a hand-crafted silver and nickel case and including a 174-page book wrapped in leather — following his conviction of security fraud charges.

PleasrDAO said it bought the physical copy of the album and its digital rights over two transactions, in 2021 and 2024. They said they understood that Shkreli had destroyed any trace of the album’s files.

“Any dissemination of the Album’s music to the general public greatly diminishes and/or destroys the Album’s value, and significantly damages PleasrDAO’s reputation and ability to commercially exploit the Album,” the lawsuit states.

As of last month, the album was headed to the Australia’s Museum of Old and New Art, which said it planned to host private listening sessions featuring select tracks from the album beginning this week.

National News

Associated Press

Truck hauling 150 pigs overturns on Ohio interstate

CLAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A truck hauling more than 150 pigs overturned on an Ohio interstate highway ramp Tuesday, seriously injuring the driver and killing dozens of the animals, state troopers said. Authorities corralled the pigs that got loose onto Interstate 70, but roughly half were killed in the crash or injured and had to […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Transit bus leads Atlanta police on wild chase after officers respond to dispute, police say

ATLANTA (AP) — A transit bus in metro Atlanta fled from officers responding to a dispute on board Tuesday afternoon, barreling through vehicles as it led police on a lengthy chase into a neighboring county, according to police and television news footage. News helicopters followed the dramatic pursuit of the Gwinnett County Transit bus, which […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Idaho police force loses millions worth of gear and vehicles in fire

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Police in northern Idaho lost millions of dollars worth of law enforcement equipment and vehicles in a fire that tore through a department building over the weekend, Coeur d’Alene police said. No one was injured in the fire that broke out early Sunday, but everything inside the large building was […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Mentally ill man charged in Colorado Planned Parenthood shooting can be forcibly medicated

DENVER (AP) — A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated, a federal appeals court ruled Monday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruling upheld an order issued by a federal judge in 2022 […]

2 hours ago

Image: Police respond to the scene of a shooting outside the Peachtree Center complex, Tuesday, Jun...

Associated Press

Police: Gunman wounds 3 in Atlanta food court before being shot by officer

A gunman shot three people at a food court in Atlanta before getting shot by a police officer Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A Florida law blocking treatment for transgender children is thrown out by a federal judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge struck down as unconstitutional on Tuesday a 2023 Florida law that blocked gender-affirming care for transgender minors and severely restricted such treatment for adults. Senior Judge Robert Hinkle said the state went too far when it barred transgender minors from being prescribed with their parents’ permission puberty […]

4 hours ago

American investor Martin Shkreli accused of copying and sharing one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album