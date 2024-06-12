Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Report by UN-backed experts cites crimes by Israeli forces, Palestinian militants starting 0ct. 7

Jun 12, 2024, 12:23 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GENEVA (AP) — U.N.-backed human rights experts say in a report issued Wednesday that Israeli forces and Palestinian militants engaged in sexual and gender-based violence during the first months of the Israel-Hamas war.

The independent experts, in a detailed chronicling of events that have mostly been reported in the media, said Israeli forces and Palestinian militants committed war crimes, while Israel was also said to have committed crimes against humanity.

Israel, which has refused to cooperate with the body and accused it of bias, rejected the allegations.

The report, which covered the time between the Oct. 7 rampage and the end of last year, laid out a wide array of alleged rights violations and crimes by both sides during the conflict. It said Israeli forces had committed acts including forced starvation, murder or willful killing, collective punishment and intentional attacks on civilians, and that the military wings of Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups had performed deliberate killings and mistreatment of civilians and hostage-takings.

It said that frequency, prevalence and severity of sexual and gender-based crimes against Palestinians by Israeli security forces during the period amounted to signs that some forms of such violence “are part of ISF operating procedures.”

Despite noting denials by Hamas’ military wing of sexual violence against Israeli women, the report said the experts had documented “cases indicative of sexual violence” against women and men near the site of a large music festival, a military outpost and several kibbutzim that the raiders attacked.

The expert panel was commissioned in 2021 by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council to look into rights violations and abuses in Israel and the Palestinian areas it controls. Led by Navi Pillay, a former U.N. human rights chief, they are independent experts and do not speak for the world body itself. Israel has refused to cooperate with the team of experts.

Israel’s diplomatic mission in Geneva responded that the report “outrageously and repugnantly attempts to draw a false equivalence between IDF soldiers and Hamas terrorists with regards to acts of sexual violence” and reiterating longstanding claims of anti-Israel discrimination by the experts.

The report and Israel’s response marked the latest sign of the growing gulf between the U.N. and its affiliate institutions and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over its response to the deadly Oct. 7 rampage and hostage-takings in Israel by armed Palestinian militants.

Politics

Associated Press

Alabama seeks more nitrogen executions, despite concern over the method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to carry out another nitrogen gas execution, months after the state became the first to put a person to death with the previously untested method. The attorney general’s office on Monday asked the Alabama Supreme Court to authorize an execution date for Carey Dale Grayson, who was convicted […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

What’s next for Hunter Biden after his conviction on federal gun charges

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden’s legal woes are not over after his conviction on three felony firearms charges in a trial that put a spotlight on his drug-fueled past. Now, President Joe Biden’s son faces sentencing, and another criminal trial on tax charges in the middle of his father’s reelection campaign. Jurors found Hunter […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Montana man gets 2 months in a federal prison for evidence tampering after killing grizzly bear

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — An 80-year-old northwestern Montana man was sentenced Tuesday to two months in a federal prison, fined $10,000 and ordered to forfeit a rifle and scope he used to kill a female grizzly bear on his property in November 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Othel Lee Pearson pleaded guilty in February […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Mentally ill man charged in Colorado Planned Parenthood shooting can be forcibly medicated

DENVER (AP) — A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated, a federal appeals court ruled Monday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruling upheld an order issued by a federal judge in 2022 […]

14 hours ago

Image: Police respond to the scene of a shooting outside the Peachtree Center complex, Tuesday, Jun...

Associated Press

Police: Gunman wounds 3 in Atlanta food court before being shot by officer

A gunman shot three people at a food court in Atlanta before getting shot by a police officer Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Associated Press

A Florida law blocking treatment for transgender children is thrown out by a federal judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge struck down as unconstitutional on Tuesday a 2023 Florida law that blocked gender-affirming care for transgender minors and severely restricted such treatment for adults. Senior Judge Robert Hinkle said the state went too far when it barred transgender minors from being prescribed with their parents’ permission puberty […]

16 hours ago

Report by UN-backed experts cites crimes by Israeli forces, Palestinian militants starting 0ct. 7