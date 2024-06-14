Close
CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Win Tickets to see Charlie Wilson at Tulalip Amphitheatre!

Jun 14, 2024, 12:36 PM

...

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win four tickets to Iconic R&B legend Charlie Wilson’s August 29th show at Tulalip Amphitheatre! Wilson is among the top entertainers appearing in the popular series presented throughout the summer under warm sunny skies. A powerhouse singer, musician and songwriter, Charlie Wilson has scored several Top 10 hits, 13 Grammy nominations, the BET Lifetime Achievement award, and was twice crowned Billboard Magazines No.1 Adult R&B Artist. Tickets are on sale now and you can buy them here.

Enter below starting Monday, June 17th through Sunday, June 23rd, 2024. Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Winners must be at least 21 years of age to enter.

 

 

