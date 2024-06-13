Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

US reporter Evan Gershkovich, jailed in Russia on espionage charges, to stand trial, officials say

Jun 13, 2024, 6:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, jailed in Russia on espionage charges, will stand trial in the city of Yekaterinburg, Russian authorities said Thursday.

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s office said an indictment of Gershkovich has been finalized and his case was filed to the Sverdlovsky Regional Court in the city in the Ural Mountains.

Gershkovich is accused of “gathering secret information” about a facility in the Sverdlovsk region that produced and repaired military equipment, the Prosecutor General’s office said in a statement, revealing for the first time the details of the accusations against the jailed reporter. Gershkovich has been charged with espionage.

The officials didn’t provide any evidence to back up the accusations.

Gershkovich was detained while on a reporting trip to Yekaterinburg in March 2023 and accused of spying for the U.S. The Federal Security Service, or FSB, alleged at the time he was acting on U.S. orders to collect state secrets but also provided no evidence. Washington designated him as wrongfully detained.

He was the first U.S. journalist taken into custody on espionage charges since Nicholas Daniloff in 1986 at the height of the Cold War. Gershkovich’s arrest shocked foreign journalists in Russia, even though the country had enacted increasingly repressive laws on freedom of speech after sending troops into Ukraine.

World

Associated Press

Stock market today: Global shares are mixed as US price data raise hopes for a Fed rate cut

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were trading mixed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve opted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged. Shares were mostly lower in early trading in Europe as leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations were gathering in Italy in the wake of the European Parliament election that saw […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Milei’s radical overhaul passes Argentina’s Senate as protesters clash with police

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Senate narrowly approved President Javier Milei ’s sweeping proposals to slash state spending and boost his own powers on Thursday, handing the libertarian leader a much-needed first legislative victory even as opposition senators scrapped an income tax package and tweaked some contentious parts of the plan. Senate president Victoria […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

G7 summit opens with deal to use Russian assets for Ukraine as EU’s traditional powers recalibrate

BARI, Italy (AP) — A Group of Seven summit is opening Thursday with agreement on a U.S. proposal to back a $50 billion loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets as collateral, giving Kyiv a strong show of support even as Europe’s political chessboard shifts to the right. Diplomats confirmed that an agreement had been […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

French President Macron urges moderate politicians to regroup to defeat the far right in elections

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged moderate politicians from the left and the right to regroup to defeat the far right in the upcoming national legislative elections he had called for after his party’s crushing defeat in the European parliamentary vote. A somber-looking Macron addressed French voters for the first time […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street climbs on hopes for coming cuts to interest rates

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday following a surprisingly encouraging update on inflation and a reassurance that the Federal Reserve still sees a cut to interest rates as likely this year. The S&P 500 added 0.9% to its all-time high set a day earlier. The Nasdaq composite also built on its own record […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Report by UN-backed experts cites crimes by Israeli forces, Palestinian militants starting 0ct. 7

GENEVA (AP) — U.N.-backed human rights experts say in a report issued Wednesday that Israeli forces and Palestinian militants engaged in sexual and gender-based violence during the first months of the Israel-Hamas war. The independent experts, in a detailed chronicling of events that have mostly been reported in the media, said Israeli forces and Palestinian […]

1 day ago

US reporter Evan Gershkovich, jailed in Russia on espionage charges, to stand trial, officials say