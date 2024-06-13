Close
MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Weather over Father’s Day weekend to be 10 degrees cooler than normal

Jun 13, 2024, 8:44 AM | Updated: 10:14 am

father's day weather...

Seattle skyline on a partially cloudy day. (Photo courtesy of the City of Seattle)

(Photo courtesy of the City of Seattle)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


Ted Buehner -- KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

Will the weather on Father’s Day weekend be as nice as it was for Mother’s Day last month?

Mother’s Day weekend had sunshine and temperatures in the 70s to mid-80s. Sorry Dads – that will not be the case for this weekend. But don’t put that barbeque away quite yet.

Low pressure aloft in the Gulf of Alaska is poised to move onshore over the weekend. A cool moist and unsettled air mass is associated with this weather feature that will produce showers and a threat of thunderstorms.

More Seattle weather: Washington’s 16-hour sun-filled days are here

Saturday looks to be the wettest day. Lowland areas may have as much as a quarter inch of rain while in the mountains, up to an inch of rain could fall. The unseasonably cool air mass will also bring the mountain snow level down to around 4,500 feet. That trip to Paradise on Mt. Rainier will likely involve snow in the parking lot.

Sunday should be the drier day of the weekend. The threat of showers and thunderstorms will remain, but it should be more dry than wet.

Mariners to play with closed roof

The Seattle Mariners host the division rival Texas Rangers this weekend. The roof will likely be closed on Saturday, but there is a chance it will be open for those taking Dad to the game on Father’s Day. Sweatshirts or light jackets will be in order for the three-game series.

High temperatures Saturday will struggle to reach 60 degrees, about 10 degrees below average for mid-June. Sunday’s highs should nudge a bit higher, in the 60-65 degree range for much of Western Washington.

More from Ted Buehner: Could the Great Seattle Fire of 1889 happen again?

For many, temperatures in the lower 60s on Sunday are still enough to fire up the barbeque, something I plan to do on Father’s Day.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Weather over Father’s Day weekend to be 10 degrees cooler than normal