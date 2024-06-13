Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A 9-year-old boy is fatally shot in Milwaukee, the city’s 4th young gunshot victim in recent weeks

Jun 13, 2024, 6:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed early Thursday in Milwaukee, police said, becoming the fourth young gunshot victim in the city in recent weeks.

Jonael Zambrano died at a hospital, about two hours after he was shot in a bedroom around midnight, the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office said.

The boy was a student at Greater Holy Temple Christian Academy. FOX6 News quoted his family as saying shots were fired from outside the apartment building

“These are things that should not happen,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “There is no way, no how that … on the night of the last day of school before summer break that a kid should have lost his life because somebody decided to shoot a gun.”

No other details about the shooting were released by police. Investigators were searching for “unknown suspects,” Capt. Warren Allen Jr. said.

A 10-year-old girl was killed May 31 in Milwaukee while sleeping in her bed. A few weeks earlier, two teenagers were fatally shot by another teen.

“It is infuriating because all gun-related deaths are avoidable, and it is incumbent upon us to do better to ensure our children are not in harm’s way,” said Larresa Taylor, a member of the city’s Common Council.

National News

Associated Press

1 of 2 abducted Louisiana children is found dead in Mississippi after their mother is killed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said. A Louisiana resident who had dated the woman was arrested in Jackson, Mississippi, in connection with the deaths and […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ready to renew your US passport? You can now apply online

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s an easier way to renew your passport — online. The State Department has opened a trial run allowing a limited number of people to apply for their updated travel documents with a few clicks. You can’t just start anytime — windows will open at midday Eastern time each day and then […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

You don’t think corn dogs are haute cuisine? These chefs, using alligator sausage, beg to differ.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stefani De Palma, an award-winning chef and head of the a team vying to represent the Americas in a French culinary competition in January, knew she wanted her team’s work to feature flavors of her native California. The challenge at the Bocuse d’Or Americas competition this week in New Orleans was […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Attorney charged in voting machine tampering case announces run for Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An attorney charged in connection with an effort to illegally access and tamper with voting machines in Michigan after the 2020 election said Thursday that he’s running for the state’s high court. Republican Matthew DePerno, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, made the announcement on the social platform X. “After […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina judges grapple with defining ‘fair’ elections in redistricting suit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina judges deciding whether a redistricting lawsuit claiming a state constitutional right to “fair” elections can go to trial questioned Thursday their ability to scrutinize district boundaries that way or to define what “fair” means. A panel of three trial judges listened to arguments on a motion by Republican legislative […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump offers CEOs a cut to corporate taxes. Biden’s team touts his support for global alliances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump told an influential group of CEOs that he wants to further cut the corporate tax rate he lowered while in office, while President Joe Biden’s chief of staff separately told them that the Democratic incumbent’s emphasis on global alliances would help their businesses. Both Trump, the presumptive Republican […]

4 hours ago

A 9-year-old boy is fatally shot in Milwaukee, the city’s 4th young gunshot victim in recent weeks