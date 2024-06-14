Close
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-5 south in Fife; traffic remains affected

Jun 14, 2024, 6:37 AM | Updated: 8:50 am

Image: A multi-vehicle collision including a semitruck on Interstate 5 in Fife slowed down traffic ...

A multi-vehicle collision including a semitruck on Interstate 5 in Fife slowed down traffic on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Image courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation/@wsdot_traffic)

(Image courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation/@wsdot_traffic)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 5 (I-5) south in Fife early Friday.

The collision occurred near 70th Avenue East around 4:40 a.m.

WSP Trooper and Public Information Officer John Dattilo wrote in a post on X early Friday that troopers are investigating the collision that included a semitruck. He also stated one person died in the crash.

In a later X post, Dattilo provided additional details about the crash, writing a car moving south on I-5 struck a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder of the freeway. That car was then struck by a semitruck, and the driver of that car died in the crash. The driver of the semitruck was not injured in the crash. The driver of the disabled car was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

How this I-5 south crash is affecting traffic

In a post on X about the incident just after 6:40 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported I-5 south in Fife still is reduced to two left lanes after the early crash with backups extended to State Route 18 (SR 18). The lane closures “will continue until the investigation is complete,” the agency wrote.

A short time later, the WSDOT sent out two more posts on X telling drivers to “expect continued lane closures thru the morning commute.” The agency has suggested travelers delay or reschedule their trips in that area.

The second X post stated I-5 north is also congested due to “a lot of lookie loos” trying to catch a glimpse of what happened on I-5 south.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

