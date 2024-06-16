Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Wildfire north of Los Angeles spreads as authorities issue evacuation orders

Jun 15, 2024, 7:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GORMAN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities issued evacuation orders Saturday as a wildfire in Los Angeles County spread thousands of acres close to a major highway and threatened nearby structures, officials said.

The blaze that is being called the Post Fire burned more than 3,600 acres (5.6 square miles or 14.5 square kilometers) near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman, which is about 62 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The flames broke out at around 1:45 p.m., authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the evacuations, whether there were injuries reported and the latest size of the blaze. An investigation is ongoing.

