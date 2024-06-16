Mount Rainier skier found dead has been identified

On June 8, Mount Rainier Park Rangers found the body of a female skier at the base of Pebble Creek’s Moraine Falls above Paradise.

The search began on May 19 when rangers were notified that the skier did not return.

The skier, 38-year-old Karen Jackmin, of University Place, was last heard of before heading to ski above Paradise.

Rescuers searched Deadhorse Creek Basin, Panorama Face, and Alta Vista. Other teams searched other parts of the park but weather complicated the search.

The search finally ended when a contracted helicopter spotted the Jackmin about 200 feet below at the base of a waterfall.

Rangers believe that Jackmin may have fallen down the waterfall.

When the weather improved, rescue teams reached her and used the helicopter to transport her body to Kautz Creek Helibase for examination by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

On June 12, the Pierce County Medical Examiner said the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries and ruled it an accident.