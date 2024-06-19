Close
What's open on Juneteenth?

Jun 19, 2024

The entrance to a Walmart store can be seen in April 2019 in Pittsburgh. (File photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas found out they had been freed — after the end of the Civil War, and two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, according to the Associated Press (AP).

AP also reports that since it was designated a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth has become more universally recognized beyond Black America. Many people get the day off work or school, and there are a plethora of street festivals, fairs, concerts and other events.

With the day off, many people may decide to do some shopping. But what’s open during the holiday?

Banks, post offices closed

According to USA Today, banks and post offices will be closed, along with the stock market.

Major companies still open

However, companies such as Target, Walmart, Starbucks and Costco are still open.

  • Walmart is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Costco is open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Target is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Starbucks is open 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Safeway is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Trader Joe’s is open 9 a.m. t o 9 p.m
  • QFC is open 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Pharmacies, clinics

Most pharmacies are still open.

  • Walgreens is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Rite Aid is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

However, all University of Washington primary care clinics are closed.

Eating out?

Mostly all Seattle-area restaurants are open at their normal hours, as are clothing stores.

