Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Shooting in Philadelphia wounds 7 people, police say

Jun 19, 2024, 5:26 PM | Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 3:24 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seven people were wounded Wednesday evening in a shooting in Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in North Philadelphia.

The victims include a 19-year-old man who was shot in the leg, a 31-year-old woman shot in the hand, a 23-year-old man shot in the buttock, and two women — ages 47 and 29 — who were shot in the thigh, according to police.

A 16-year-old girl was being treated for two graze wounds, police said. An 18-year-old female victim was also wounded in the shooting, according to authorities.

All of the victims were in stable condition, police said.

Investigators were still working to gather additional details. Police said no weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

National News

Associated Press

Bodies of Air Force colonel and Utah man are recovered after their plane crashed in an Alaska lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The bodies of two men, including a U.S. Air Force colonel who served as director of operations for the Alaskan Command, have been recovered after their small plane plunged into an Alaska lake. The plane was found Thursday about 193 feet (59 meters) deep in Crescent Lake, on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

FDA OKs first menthol e-cigarettes, citing potential to help adult smokers

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the first menthol-flavored electronic cigarettes for adult smokers, the government’s strongest indication yet that vaping flavors can reduce the harms of traditional tobacco smoking. The FDA said it authorized four menthol e-cigarettes from NJOY, the vaping brand recently acquired by tobacco giant Altria, which also makes Marlboro […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Prison, restitution ordered for ex-tribal leader convicted of defrauding Oglala Sioux Tribe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former tribal leader in South Dakota to serve nearly two years in prison and pay tens of thousands in restitution after a jury convicted him earlier this year of defrauding his tribe. Former Oglala Sioux Tribal President Julian Bear Runner, 39, of Batesland, […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Amtrak service into and out of New York City is disrupted for a second day

NEW YORK (AP) — Rail service in the Northeast was disrupted for a second day on Friday, with Amtrak trains into and out of New York City delayed or canceled and service on the commuter line NJ Transit suspended entirely. Several Amtrak trains scheduled to run between New York City and upstate New York were […]

1 hour ago

Image: Supreme Court Police officers stand on duty outside of the Supreme Court building in Washing...

Associated Press

Supreme Court upholds gun control law intended to protect domestic violence victims

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal gun control law that is intended to protect victims of domestic violence.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Pursuit of Milwaukee carjacking suspects ends with police shooting 2 teens in stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A police pursuit of carjacking suspects in Milwaukee ended Thursday with police firing into the vehicle and injuring two teens, one of whom was pregnant and lost her baby, Milwaukee police said. Officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle just before 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 43 north of Milwaukee. The pursuit ended […]

12 hours ago

Shooting in Philadelphia wounds 7 people, police say