Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

15 shot after a ‘sideshow’ took over a peaceful Juneteenth celebration in Oakland, police say

Jun 20, 2024, 2:34 AM | Updated: 3:20 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Fifteen people were shot after an illegal “sideshow” took over a peaceful Juneteenth celebration in Oakland, California, police said Thursday.

Investigators are seeking multiple shooters — more than 50 shell casings were recovered at the scene — following the violence Wednesday night at Lake Merritt, but no arrests had been made by Thursday afternoon.

About 20 vehicles — mostly all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes — arrived around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and started a sideshow on the north side of the lake as 5,000 people attended the Juneteenth event.

Sideshows, also known as street takeovers, involve stunts like doughnuts, drifting and burnouts. Street takeovers often involve hundreds of spectators. Cars block access to an intersection, stopping traffic in all directions and making it harder for police to respond. It’s become a widespread problem around the country, including Oakland and other cities across the U.S.

Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell on Thursday said one person walked across the hood of a sideshow vehicle. Multiple occupants got out and attacked the person, whose injuries required them to be hospitalized.

Some of the people in the crowd also attacked police officers, Mitchell said during a news conference. A woman was taken into custody for assaulting an officer while the officer was giving first aid to a gunshot victim.

Detectives are combing social media for leads to the shooters’ identities, Mitchell said.

At least one gunshot victim was in critical condition. The victims’ ages ranged from 20 to 30 years old. Other injuries included the loss of fingers and minor gunshot wounds.

“The opportunity to celebrate with your family and friends should never be marred by gunfire,” Mitchell said.

June 19, or Juneteenth, marks the day in 1865 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas found out they had been freed — after the end of the Civil War, and two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth was designated a federal holiday in 2021 and has become more universally recognized beyond Black America. Many people get the day off work or school, and there are a plethora of street festivals, fairs, concerts and other events.

In 2021, a shooting during a Juneteenth celebration at Lake Merritt left several people injured and a 22-year-old San Francisco man dead.

National News

Associated Press

Bodies of Air Force colonel and Utah man are recovered after their plane crashed in an Alaska lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The bodies of two men, including a U.S. Air Force colonel who served as director of operations for the Alaskan Command, have been recovered after their small plane plunged into an Alaska lake. The plane was found Thursday about 193 feet (59 meters) deep in Crescent Lake, on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

FDA OKs first menthol e-cigarettes, citing potential to help adult smokers

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the first menthol-flavored electronic cigarettes for adult smokers, the government’s strongest indication yet that vaping flavors can reduce the harms of traditional tobacco smoking. The FDA said it authorized four menthol e-cigarettes from NJOY, the vaping brand recently acquired by tobacco giant Altria, which also makes Marlboro […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Prison, restitution ordered for ex-tribal leader convicted of defrauding Oglala Sioux Tribe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former tribal leader in South Dakota to serve nearly two years in prison and pay tens of thousands in restitution after a jury convicted him earlier this year of defrauding his tribe. Former Oglala Sioux Tribal President Julian Bear Runner, 39, of Batesland, […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Amtrak service into and out of New York City is disrupted for a second day

NEW YORK (AP) — Rail service in the Northeast was disrupted for a second day on Friday, with Amtrak trains into and out of New York City delayed or canceled and service on the commuter line NJ Transit suspended entirely. Several Amtrak trains scheduled to run between New York City and upstate New York were […]

1 hour ago

Image: Supreme Court Police officers stand on duty outside of the Supreme Court building in Washing...

Associated Press

Supreme Court upholds gun control law intended to protect domestic violence victims

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal gun control law that is intended to protect victims of domestic violence.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Pursuit of Milwaukee carjacking suspects ends with police shooting 2 teens in stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A police pursuit of carjacking suspects in Milwaukee ended Thursday with police firing into the vehicle and injuring two teens, one of whom was pregnant and lost her baby, Milwaukee police said. Officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle just before 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 43 north of Milwaukee. The pursuit ended […]

12 hours ago

15 shot after a ‘sideshow’ took over a peaceful Juneteenth celebration in Oakland, police say