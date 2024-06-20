Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

WSP searching for driver in hit-and-run fatal crash involving a pedestrian

Jun 20, 2024, 12:56 PM

wsp hit-and-run...

WSP troopers resond to a hit-and-run fatal crash involving a pedestrian. (Photo courtesy of WSP Trooper John Datillo via X)

(Photo courtesy of WSP Trooper John Datillo via X)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on State Route 7 heading north in Spanaway.

WSP Trooper John Dattilo posted on X that the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday night near 204th Street East. The pedestrian was walking on the right shoulder when hit from behind. The suspect driver drove off, possibly in a white sedan.

More on WA roads: Fiery car crash near Lacey causes I-5 to shut down for five hours

The victim has not been identified. People with any information are asked to call WSP.

More on WA roads: Driver caught using impressive dummy to evade fines while using HOV lanes

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints here. You can also follow Chris on X, formerly known as TwitterHead here to follow KIRO Newsradio Traffic’s profile on X.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Woodland Park Zoo's Batu is expecting....

Julia Dallas

Local zoo animals become mothers for the first time

Woodland Park Zoo and Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium both have news! Two animals are experiencing motherhood for the first time.

13 hours ago

Photo: Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson....

James Lynch

Auburn Officer Jeff Nelson’s fate now in hands of jury

It has been five years since Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson shot and killed 26-year-old Jesse Sarey who was going through a crisis.

13 hours ago

Steamboat Geyser is protected by a boardwalk and 3-foot fence. (Getty Images)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Lynnwood man creates costly photo opportunity in Yellowstone

A 21-year-old Lynwood man faces legal consequences for his actions near Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park.

14 hours ago

Photo: A 27-year-old registered Washington sex offender was caught while he was allegedly traveling...

Julia Dallas

Washington sex offender caught allegedly traveling to sexually assault teen

A 27-year-old registered Washington sex offender was caught while he was allegedly traveling to Oregon to sexually assault a teen.

16 hours ago

Photo: Starting this fall, students at Seattle's Hamilton International Middle School will have to ...

Julia Dallas

2 Seattle schools to say goodbye to cell phones in the fall

Starting this fall, students at Seattle's Hamilton International Middle School will have to lock up their cell phones during school hours.

16 hours ago

Grocery prices...

Heather Bosch

Lawmaker: High grocery prices due to ‘Corporate Greed’

Grocery prices remain stubbornly high. One Washington lawmaker, Kim Schrier, says that's because of corporate greed.

18 hours ago

WSP searching for driver in hit-and-run fatal crash involving a pedestrian