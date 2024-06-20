The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on State Route 7 heading north in Spanaway.

WSP Trooper John Dattilo posted on X that the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday night near 204th Street East. The pedestrian was walking on the right shoulder when hit from behind. The suspect driver drove off, possibly in a white sedan.

🚨Troopers are on scene of a vehicle vs pedestrian hit and run collision NB SR 7 near 204th in Spanaway. I’m saddened to announce that the pedestrian has died. The northbound right lane is blocked until further notice. — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) June 20, 2024

The victim has not been identified. People with any information are asked to call WSP.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

