Summer is officially here, school is wrapping up and there is lots to do this weekend.

There are many ways to celebrate the summer solstice

Friday in Gig Harbor is the fourth annual Gig Harbor Make Music celebration. This summer solstice celebration will have concerts all over the place, on the streets, sidewalks and parks. The event is free and kicks off with a parade at noon. Get more details on Make Music Day’s website.

The Fremont Fair is back on Saturday and Sunday. This summer kick-off party will have a craft market, lots of local food, live music and of course the Fremont Solstice Parade. The parade starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and according to the event website, the parade will have over 60 community-based ensembles. More information and the parade route is available on Fremont Fair’s website.

This weekend is one of only two times a year the Pacific Bonsai Museum stays open past 4 p.m. The Summer Bonsai Solistace celebration will feature group Taichi & Qigong demonstrations, food trucks, a sound bath and breathing demos and of course Bonsai. The event goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free, but a donation to the museum is encouraged.

The best women’s golfers in the world are here in Washington this weekend. The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is underway and if you want to see some of the best in the world compete on the links, head to the Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish. The opening rounds have already happened but you can get details and tickets on KPMG Women’s PGA Championship’s website.

At Lakewold Gardens in Lakewood, it is Fairy Fest. Explore the gardens while taking part in fairy-themed family activities, art projects, live music and dancing, storytelling and lots more. Fairy Fest runs all Saturday and Sunday, you can get tickets and more details on Lakewold Gardens’ website.

The Festal program continues at the Seattle Center. This weekend, it is the Seattle Iranian Festival, celebrating Iranian culture and more with dances, a vocal performance from the Seattle Iranian Choir and other musical performances, a cooking demo and more. This is another free event and you can visit Seattle Center’s website for more details.

Capitol Hill hosts Pride March and Rally

Pride celebrations are continuing, and at Cal Anderson Park on Saturday, there is the Pride March and Rally. This march is done in remembrance of Stonewall and in addition to the march, the event will have guest speakers, live music and the doggie drag costume contest. Things get started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with the march starting at noon. More information is available on Capitol Hill Pride Festival’s website.

Saturday at the Rainer Beach Community Center it is the 23rd Annual Atlantic Street Center’s Juneteenth celebration. There will be resources to learn more about Juneteenth and the various local organizations. There will also be live music, a wide variety of performances, vendors and free food, while supplies last. The fun starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Rainer Beach Community Center.

