KIRO Newsradio has your chance to groove with Ursula Reutin, host of the “Gee and Ursula” show all while being serenaded by the “Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle!

Patti LaBelle will be performing at the Tulalip Amphitheatre Friday, July 19th. Tickets are on sale now and you can buy them here.

Enter below starting Tuesday, June 25th through Tuesday, July 9th, 2024.