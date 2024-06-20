Close
2 killed in helicopter crash in Washington state, authorities say

Jun 20, 2024

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BLUESTEM, Wash. (AP) — Two men died in a helicopter crash in eastern Washington state, authorities said.

Lincoln County Fire District 6 Chief Brandon Larmer told KREM-TV that the helicopter had two people aboard when it crashed Wednesday afternoon.

The men who died were identified Thursday as 68-year-old Ryan Sandvig, of Spokane, and 63-year-old Mark Manteuffel, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, according to the Lincoln County coroner.

The Robinson R-44 helicopter went down near Bluestem, Washington, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The agency, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, is investigating.

