NATIONAL NEWS

Amtrak service into and out of New York City disrupted for a second day

Jun 21, 2024, 8:02 AM | Updated: 2:20 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Rail service in the Northeast was disrupted for a second day on Friday, with Amtrak trains into and out of New York City delayed or canceled and service on the commuter line NJ Transit suspended during the morning rush.

Several Amtrak trains scheduled to run between New York City and upstate New York were canceled, the railroad said on X, and trains from Pennsylvania to New York were terminating in Philadelphia.

By the start of the afternoon rush, the rail announced service had been restored along the busy transit corridor.

Crews cleared the tracks of a disabled NJ Transit train and completed all necessary infrastructure repairs at New York’s Penn Station, Amtrak said.

“Customers traveling through New York Penn Station should expect residual delays,” the rail service said in a statement posted on X. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked through the unexpected service disruption.

NJ Transit, meanwhile, appeared to blame Amtrak for the fact that its own service in and out of Penn Station was suspended during Friday’s morning rush hour.

“Rail service is suspended into and out of Penn Station New York due to AMTRAK overhead wire issues in Penn Station New York,” the commuter line, which shares tracks with Amtrak, said on its website.

Service resumed around 11 a.m. with 45-minute delays, NJ Transit said.

The disruptions came one day after Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New Haven, Connecticut, was suspended for several hours.

Amtrak said a circuit breaker malfunction caused Thursday’s disruptions.

