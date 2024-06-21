Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Family wants DNA testing on strand of hair that could hold key to care home resident’s death

Jun 21, 2024, 11:05 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A single black hair could help bring clarity to the mysterious death of a 50-year-old Philadelphia woman who choked on a large disinfectant wipe at a care home for people with development difficulties.

Staff found Cheryl Yewdall face down on the floor, lips blue and in a pool of urine. She was taken to a hospital but died five days later. The medical examiner’s office later said it couldn’t determine how the 7-by-10-inch wipe got in her airway — leaving unresolved whether Yewdall’s death was accidental or a homicide. No charges have been filed.

On Friday, attorneys for the victim’s family asked a judge to order DNA testing on a strand of hair that was stuck to the corner of the wipe — a potentially important piece of evidence missed by homicide investigators, according to the legal filing. A pathologist for the family detected the hair by magnifying police evidence photos of the wipe.

“Cheryl’s mom hired me to get justice for Cheryl,” attorney James Pepper told The Associated Press in an email. “The DNA analysis of this previously unaccounted single strand of hair holds the promise of getting Cheryl that justice.”

A wrongful death suit filed by Yewdall’s mother in 2022 casts suspicion on an unidentified staff member at the Merakey Woodhaven facility in Philadelphia. The motion filed Friday included a photo of Yewdall with mostly gray hair and some darker strands. The hair that Pepper wants tested is black.

“Plaintiff’s counsel needs to ascertain whether the hair located on the wipe or the wipe itself contains any DNA not belonging to Cheryl Yewdall,” Pepper and another lawyer, Joseph Cullen Jr., wrote in their motion, which also included two blown-up photos of the hair and the wipe. One of the photos depicts a blue-gloved hand holding the wipe — the hair strand clearly visible against the white material.

Pepper contacted the homicide detective assigned to Yewdall’s case as well as the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office last week, but “neither … have indicated a willingness to conduct additional testing on the wipe or any testing of the black hair plainly observed on the wipe,” the lawyers wrote in their motion.

Philadelphia police declined comment Friday. A message was sent to the attorney general’s office seeking comment.

The suit accuses a staff member at Woodhaven of jamming the wad down Yewdall’s windpipe. Merakey, a large provider of developmental, behavioral health and education services with more than 8,000 employees in a dozen states, has previously denied any responsibility for Yewdall’s death, which it called “a serious and tragic incident.”

Yewdall, who had cerebral palsy and profound intellectual disabilities, lived at Woodhaven for four decades. Evidence previously uncovered by the family shows Yewdall suffered a broken leg that went undiagnosed, and had other injuries at Woodhaven in the year leading up to her death on Jan. 31, 2022.

Yewdall, who had limited verbal skills, often repeated words and phrases she heard other people say, a condition called echolalia. In a conversation recorded by Yewdall’s sister, the suit notes, Yewdall blurted out: “Listen to me, a———. Settle down baby. I’m going to kill you if you don’t settle down. I’m going to kill you, a———.”

Pepper has said Yewdall’s outburst implied she had heard those threats at Woodhaven.

Merakey declined comment on the family’s request for DNA testing.

The Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania-based company plans to close Woodhaven in January 2025 and relocate dozens of residents to smaller community-based homes. It has said the closure is in line with state policy and a long-term national shift away from larger institutions.

National News

Associated Press

Maine doctor convicted on multiple counts of illegally distributing opioids

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine doctor who runs an addiction treatment center has been convicted on multiple counts of illegally distributing opioids including oxycodone, hydromorphone and fentanyl. Dr. Merideth Norris, 53, of Kennebunk, Maine, was found guilty in federal court Friday of distributing the opioids at her practice. According to court documents, she did […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Teen charged with murder in death of 7-year-old Chicago boy struck by random gunfire

CHICAGO (AP) — A teenager was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago boy who was not the intended target of gunfire earlier in the week, police said. “There is no excuse for this violence,” police Supt. Larry Snelling said Friday night. Jai’mani Amir Rivera was killed Tuesday outside an apartment […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

3 Alabama men die after becoming distressed while swimming at Florida beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three Alabama men have died from likely drowning after becoming distressed while swimming at a Florida Panhandle beach, authorities said Saturday morning. The young men had traveled to the Panama City Beach area Friday evening, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The sheriff’s office received […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New Mexico heavy rain and flash flooding prompt mandatory evacuations

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Heavy rain and flash flood warnings in New Mexico prompted officials to order some mandatory evacuations, with shelters set up for displaced residents. The National Weather Service office announced a flash flood emergency on Friday night through early Saturday. The impacted areas included the city of Las Vegas, New Mexico […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-CEO of Nevada-based health care company Ontrak convicted of $12.5 million insider trading scheme

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former CEO and chairman of Ontrak, a publicly traded health care company based in Nevada, was found guilty Friday of a multimillion-dollar insider trading scheme. A federal jury in Los Angeles convicted Terren Scott Peizer, a resident of Puerto Rico and Santa Monica, California, of one count of securities fraud […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Lockheed Martin subsidiaries reach $70 million settlement for claims they overcharged Navy for parts

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two Lockheed Martin subsidiaries have agreed to pay the federal government $70 million for overcharging the Navy for aircraft parts, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. The federal agency says Sikorsky Support Services, based in Stratford, Connecticut, and Derco Aerospace, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, knowingly entered into an improper subcontract […]

14 hours ago

Family wants DNA testing on strand of hair that could hold key to care home resident’s death