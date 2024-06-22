3 nearly lose their lives, another injured in SeaTac crash

Five people and two cars were involved in a violent car crash in SeaTac on Friday, the King County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO Newsradio.

Puget Sound Fire reported four people were taken to the hospital. Three people suffered life-threatening injuries and another person was moderately injured.

A neighbor told KIRO Newsradio one of the people was “in really bad shape.”

The crash happened on South 200th Street.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.