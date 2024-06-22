Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

3 nearly lose their lives, another injured in SeaTac crash

Jun 21, 2024, 5:26 PM | Updated: 5:37 pm

Photo: Medics respond to a crash in SeaTac on June 21, 2024....

Medics respond to a crash in SeaTac on June 21, 2024. (Photo: Matt Markovich, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Matt Markovich, KIRO Newsradio)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Five people and two cars were involved in a violent car crash in SeaTac on Friday, the King County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO Newsradio.

Photo: Medics respond to a crash in SeaTac on June 21, 2024.

Medics respond to a crash in SeaTac on June 21, 2024. (Photo: Matt Markovich, KIRO Newsradio)

Puget Sound Fire reported four people were taken to the hospital. Three people suffered life-threatening injuries and another person was moderately injured.

A neighbor told KIRO Newsradio one of the people was “in really bad shape.”

The crash happened on South 200th Street.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Lacey police are investigating a deadly shooting....

KIRO 7 News Staff

21-year-old arrested in Lacey double murder after police chase

A 21-year-old man led police on a chase following the murder of two people whom he lived with in Lacey.

16 hours ago

Photo: The exterior of the Boeing Company headquarters on March 25, 2024....

James Lynch

Boeing working with DOJ to avoid criminal charges

After allegedly violating the terms of a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement, Boeing is reportedly working to avoid a criminal trial.

19 hours ago

Photo: Yin May suffered severe injuries when she was hit by a driver in Kent....

Julia Dallas

Deputies searching for person who hit, nearly killed woman in Kent

King County deputies are looking for the person who almost killed a woman in Kent in a hit-and-run on Sunday.

20 hours ago

Photo: Snohomish County bus....

Bill Kaczaraba

Attacks against Community Transit drivers reveal potential troubling trend

Community Transit drivers in Snohomish County face a growing threat from violent passengers. Two drivers have been attacked recently.

21 hours ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle is parked outside Lumen Field in Seattle....

Steve Coogan

Report: Seattle officer fired after previous racist comments surfaced

A Seattle Police Department officer was fired for calling his neighbor racist and sexist slurs and making other comments in 2022.

22 hours ago

Image: Supreme Court Police officers stand on duty outside of the Supreme Court building in Washing...

Associated Press

Supreme Court upholds gun control law intended to protect domestic violence victims

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal gun control law that is intended to protect victims of domestic violence.

1 day ago

3 nearly lose their lives, another injured in SeaTac crash