Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-CEO of Nevada-based health care company Ontrak convicted of $12.5 million insider trading scheme

Jun 21, 2024, 5:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former CEO and chairman of Ontrak, a publicly traded health care company based in Nevada, was found guilty Friday of a multimillion-dollar insider trading scheme.

A federal jury in Los Angeles convicted Terren Scott Peizer, a resident of Puerto Rico and Santa Monica, California, of one count of securities fraud and two counts of insider trading.

In a statement announcing the conviction, the Justice Department described it as the first case it has prosecuted exclusively based on what is known as Rule 10b5-1, which allows company insiders to create a predetermined plan to sell shares while also setting limits on certain trading practices.

Authorities said Peizer violated some of those limits when he set up plans in 2021 to sell shares in order to avoid more than $12.5 million in losses, after he learned that Ontrak’s largest customer at the time was set to terminate its contract with the company based just outside of Las Vegas.

After the news later became public, Ontrak’s stock price dropped by more than 44%, authorities said.

“This is the Justice Department’s first insider trading prosecution based exclusively on the use of a trading plan, but it will not be our last,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, who heads the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “We will not let corporate executives who trade on inside information hide behind trading plans they established in bad faith.”

One of Peizer’s lawyers, David Willingham, said in an emailed statement that they will appeal, and that testimony at trial showed Peizer didn’t act in bad faith because he relied on the advice of his management team when he set up the trading plans.

“In our view, this result is a travesty of justice, as Terren Peizer is innocent of these charges,” Willingham said. “We will not rest until it is overturned.”

Peizer, 64, is scheduled to be sentenced in October. He stepped down as CEO last March after he was indicted.

He faces up to 25 years in prison for securities fraud, and up to 20 years for each count of insider trading.

National News

Associated Press

Teen charged with murder in death of 7-year-old Chicago boy struck by random gunfire

CHICAGO (AP) — A teenager was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago boy who was not the intended target of gunfire earlier in the week, police said. “There is no excuse for this violence,” police Supt. Larry Snelling said Friday night. Jai’mani Amir Rivera was killed Tuesday outside an apartment […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

3 Alabama men die after becoming distressed while swimming at Florida beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three Alabama men have died from likely drowning after becoming distressed while swimming at a Florida Panhandle beach, authorities said Saturday morning. The young men had traveled to the Panama City Beach area Friday evening, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The sheriff’s office received […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Mexico heavy rain and flash flooding prompt mandatory evacuations

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Heavy rain and flash flood warnings in New Mexico prompted officials to order some mandatory evacuations, with shelters set up for displaced residents. The National Weather Service office announced a flash flood emergency on Friday night through early Saturday. The impacted areas included the city of Las Vegas, New Mexico […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Lockheed Martin subsidiaries reach $70 million settlement for claims they overcharged Navy for parts

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two Lockheed Martin subsidiaries have agreed to pay the federal government $70 million for overcharging the Navy for aircraft parts, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. The federal agency says Sikorsky Support Services, based in Stratford, Connecticut, and Derco Aerospace, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, knowingly entered into an improper subcontract […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Man accused in killing and kidnappings in Louisiana waives extradition

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man arrested in the slaying of a Louisiana woman and abduction of her two daughters and subsequent death of one of them waived extradition Friday in federal court in Mississippi, clearing the way for his return to Louisiana to face trial. During his court appearance in Jackson, Daniel Callihan, 36, […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

88-year-old Montana man who was getaway driver in bank robberies sentenced to 2 years in prison

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An 88-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to two years in a federal prison medical facility for being the getaway driver in two bank robberies in Billings last summer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana said. The man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in February to two counts of bank […]

15 hours ago

Ex-CEO of Nevada-based health care company Ontrak convicted of $12.5 million insider trading scheme