Seattle City Light wants to know why 10,000 customers lost power in the early morning hours on Saturday.

“I heard a pop and then everything went dark,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At about 7:22 a.m., the outage map for Seattle City Light showed about 10,000 customers without power on Queen Anne and Magnolia.

By 9 a.m., the number of outages dropped to just over 6,000.

Crews are responding to an outage in the Queen Anne and Magnolia areas affecting approx. 10,000 customers. The cause is under investigation, and an estimated time of restoration is yet to be determined. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH. pic.twitter.com/2JzvfSCcW0 — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) June 22, 2024

By 9:15 a.m., all power had been restored.

City Light officials say they don’t know what caused the outage, but they are investigating.

