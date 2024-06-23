Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect seen fleeing Ohio shooting that wounded 10 sought, police say

Jun 23, 2024, 5:03 AM | Updated: 10:46 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are seeking a suspect seen fleeing an early morning shooting in Ohio’s capital that sent 10 people to hospitals, one in critical condition.

Columbus police said officers dispatched to the Short North Arts District north of the downtown area just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday found six people with gunshot wounds. They later discovered that four other victims had also been taken to hospitals.

The eight adult and two juvenile victims were treated at three different hospitals in the city, police said. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 27. One adult was in critical condition and the other nine were listed as stable. All were expected to survive, police said.

Sgt. Joe Albert told reporters that a male suspect dressed in black was seen getting into a car that fled at high speed. Police pursued the car, which at one point went the wrong way on a street, then got onto Interstate 670 and fled west.

Anyone with information or video from the shooting was asked to contact the police felony assault unit.

Mayor Andrew Ginther posted a statement on social media urging people to come forward with any information that might hold the perpetrators accountable.

“The gun violence that occurred early this morning in the Short North is outrageous, it’s unacceptable, and it must stop,” he said.

Ginther also called for more action from state and federal governments to keep guns off the streets and out of the hands of criminals. He called on parents “to step up – to know where their kids and teens are, and to enforce a curfew in their homes.”

