Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Triple-shooting suspect captured after intensive search across Colorado farmland

Jun 23, 2024, 11:22 AM | Updated: 8:04 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALAMOSA, Colorado (AP) — The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and two others with critical injuries was captured Sunday following an intensive search across a huge area of southern Colorado.

Officers went door to door as aircraft searched overhead for Henry Corral, 44, who authorities said had taken off on foot after crashing his vehicle and then attempting a carjacking.

Corral was captured after a person contacted authorities saying they had seen someone matching the suspect’s description. Officers converged on the area and there was a “lengthy foot pursuit” before Corral was taken into custody, Alamosa Police Chief George Dingfelder said.

Dingfelder declined to discuss a possible motive in the shooting.

Officers found the three victims after responding to a report of shots fired at The Sunset Inn in Alamosa at about 2 a.m. Sunday. The city of about 10,000 people is roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the New Mexico border.

One of the victims died and the two others were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Corral fled the scene in a vehicle that he crashed when he went off the road about 6 or 7 miles (10 or 11 kilometers) outside of Alamosa, Dingfelder said.

The suspect then tried to carjack a vehicle belonging to a good Samaritan who had heard the accident and came to check on it, Dingfelder said. The attempt failed when Corral got into an argument with the other person, who took their keys and ran off, while Corral ran in the other direction into farmland, the chief said.

Late Sunday an arrest warrant was issued for Corral involving allegations of first-degree murder, attempted murder, tampering with evidence, attempted aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, authorities said.

The search involved federal, state and local law enforcement in an area south and west of Alamosa that was expanded late Sunday.

Corral has an extensive criminal history including prior convictions for reckless manslaughter in 2004 and felony assault in 2016. He separately faced charges of domestic violence, violation of a protection order and felony assault from two recent criminal cases in Alamosa County, court records show.

National News

Associated Press

3 Columbia University administrators put on leave over alleged text exchange at antisemitism panel

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University said it has placed three administrators on leave while it investigates allegations that they exchanged unprofessional text messages while attending a panel discussion about antisemitism on campus. The university said the administrators work for its undergraduate Columbia College, which hosted the panel discussion “Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged in shooting that critically wounded Philadelphia officer, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 36-year-old Philadelphia man was charged Sunday with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that critically wounded a police officer after a traffic stop, police said. Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez also faces charges that include aggravated assault and home invasion, police said. The 31-year-old officer and his partner stopped a car carrying […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

California boy, 4, who disappeared from campground found safe after 22 hours alone in wilderness

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old California boy who wandered away from a campground in the Sierra National Forest was found safe after spending 22 hours alone in the wilderness, authorities said. A search-and-rescue team of about 50 officers and volunteers set out around 11 a.m. Thursday after the child was reported missing from the […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

One man died and five others were hospitalized in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One man is dead and five others have been wounded in a downtown St. Louis shooting, police said. Police believe women were fighting in a park when men stepped in and drew firearms, according to a statement from St. Louis police. The man who died likely was in his mid-twenties and […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan sheriff’s deputy fatally shot pursuing a stolen vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan county sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot while pursing a suspected stolen vehicle in Detroit, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said Sunday. Bradley J. Reckling, who was on duty in an unmarked car, was following a 2022 Chevy Equinox Saturday evening after the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting at a party in Alabama’s capital leaves 13 injured, officials say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at a crowded party in Alabama’s capital left 13 people injured — nine of whom were shot, officials said Sunday. Four other people were injured in the subsequent chaos. Mayor Steven L. Reed said in a statement that police and medics responded to reports of gunshot victims at 1:46 […]

11 hours ago

Triple-shooting suspect captured after intensive search across Colorado farmland