One man died and five others were hospitalized in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One man is dead and five others have been wounded in a downtown St. Louis shooting, police said.

Police believe women were fighting in a park when men stepped in and drew firearms, according to a statement from St. Louis police.

The man who died likely was in his mid-twenties and has not been identified yet, police said. Five others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including an 18-year-old from St. Louis County in critical condition.

The others are in stable condition and have been identified by police only as a 21-year-old St. Louis woman, a 23-year-old St. Louis man, a 24-year-old St. Charles man and a 22-year-old University City man.

A firearm was found at the scene, but police said they have not determined whether it was used in the shooting.