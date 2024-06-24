Close
NATIONAL NEWS

President Joe Biden ‘appalled’ by violence during pro-Palestinian protest at Los Angeles synagogue

Jun 24, 2024, 9:42 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Opponents of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza staged a protest that evolved into brawling and one arrest outside a Los Angeles synagogue over the weekend in violence condemned by President Joe Biden and the city’s mayor, who called for more police patrols.

Fighting between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and counterprotesters erupted Sunday outside the Adas Torah synagogue in the heavily Jewish Pico-Robertson neighborhood and police were called in to break it up.

“I’m appalled by the scenes outside of Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles,” Biden said in post on social media site X. “Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American.”

In a statement, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the violence was “abhorrent” and that blocking access to a place of worship was unacceptable.

Bass said she asked the Los Angeles Police Department to provide additional patrols in Pico-Robertson and outside houses of worship citywide.

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, who represents the area, called the violence antisemitic and said it was particularly concerning that it happened “in front of a synagogue in the heart of LA’s Jewish community.”

“Everyone has the right to protest, and everyone also has the right to be safe from fear and violence,” Yaroslavsky said in a statement.

The Israel-Hamas war erupted in response to the Oct. 7 assault by Hamas-led militants who killed 1,200 people and took 250 people hostage in southern Israel. The war has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. It has sparked a humanitarian crisis and displaced most of the territory’s 2.3 million population.

