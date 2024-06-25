He has talked and written about the stars for many decades, but now Bill Nye “The Science Guy” will have his own star in Southern California.

The group who determines who gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has decided that it’s time for Nye to be added to the list.

The Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has chosen Nye from among hundreds of nominations to the committee at a meeting held on June 14 and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors on the same day.

Chokepoints: Toilets, fires and other things you shouldn’t bury in the sand this Fourth of July

William Sanford Nye is a science communicator, television host and former mechanical engineer. Born on Nov. 27, 1955, in Washington, D.C., Nye has left an indelible mark on science education and popular culture.

Looking at the career of Bill Nye

According to Biography.com, Nye worked as a mechanical engineer for Boeing in Seattle early in his career. However, his passion extended beyond engineering. Inspired by the desire to become the next “Mr. Wizard,” he transitioned into comedy, writing and performing for the local sketch television show “Almost Live!” on KING 5.

In 1993, Nye pitched the children’s television program “Bill Nye the Science Guy” to Seattle’s public television station, KCTS 9/Cascade PBS. The show, with its high-energy presentation and MTV-paced segments, became a massive hit among kids and adults alike. Its catchy theme song proudly proclaimed that “science rules!”

Throughout its run from 1993 to 1998, the show received critical acclaim, garnered 23 Emmy Award nominations and won 19, including Outstanding Performer in Children’s Programming for Nye himself.

Summer weather in the PNW: When will 2021’s ‘Heat Dome’ return to summer in Seattle?

Beyond the TV screen, Nye continued to advocate for science. He became the CEO of The Planetary Society and authored two bestselling books, “Undeniable: Evolution and the Science of Creation (2014) and “Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World” (2015).

His influence extended to other TV shows, including appearances on “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and Comedy Central’s “Inside Amy Schumer.”

In 2017, the documentary “Bill Nye: Science Guy” premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Texas, shedding light on his life and science advocacy. The Netflix series “Bill Nye Saves the World” followed, running for three seasons until 2018. His most recent series, “The End Is Nye,” debuted in 2022 on the Syfy Network and streaming service Peacock.

The Walk of Fame group announces the actual presentation of the star 10 days ahead of the ceremony.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here.