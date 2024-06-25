Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Otter pup at Woodland Park Zoo dies tragically

Jun 25, 2024, 12:21 PM | Updated: 12:23 pm

woodland park zoo otter...

Trout, an otter pup at Woodland Park Zoo, died tragically. (Photo courtesy of Woodland Park Zoo)

(Photo courtesy of Woodland Park Zoo)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Visitors and staff of Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo are mourning the death of one of the baby otters after he died in a tragic accident.

The Woodland Park Zoo confirmed that one of the two otter pups died after getting wedged between a ramp and a platform. The baby otter, Trout, was born this March.

More from Woodland Park Zoo: Flock of ducks becomes accidental afternoon meal for Woodland Park Zoo bears

“Our animal keeper team and staff are absolutely devastated. The passing of a beloved animal is never easy, but a loss like this is particularly emotional because we wish there was something else we could have done to save Trout,” Animal Curator Erin Sullivan said in a prepared statement. Sullivan leads animal care for the animals in the zoo’s Living Northwest Trail, including otters.

“The team was really remarkable this morning,” Sullivan continued. “They are grieving, but also still finding ways to show up for each other and all of the other animals in their care.”

Animal keepers responded in under five minutes after Trout got stuck between a ramp and a platform in his enclosure. They attempted to resuscitate the otter with the help of Animal Health, but he did not survive.

The ramp and platform have been used for years by numerous adult and young otters and have never resulted in any injuries prior to today. The space is being modified and re-assessed immediately to evaluate for any other possible safety updates.

More animals in Western WA: Owner of recovered zebra describes escape, getting kangaroos

Trout and his sister, Dory, just recently learned to swim.

“Animal keepers will provide extra attention and care to (parents) Valkyrie and Dory in the coming days to ensure their wellbeing as they adapt to this loss,” the zoo stated.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

More from the Woodland Park Zoo

MyNorthwest News

graffiti enforcement appeal...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle anti-police protesters awarded $680,000 in First Amendment case

A jury has awarded four anti-police graffiti protesters $680,000 finding that Seattle police officers violated their civil rights.

2 hours ago

Image: Traffic on Interstate 5 north near Exit 88 at Grand Mound. was backed up for miles due to ro...

Steve Coogan

Roadwork leads to significant traffic backups on I-5 north; work will continue

Roadwork caused significant traffic on I-5 north approaching Grand Mound that at one point extended to more than 20 miles Monday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Bill Nye The Science Guy...

Bill Kaczaraba

Big news for fans of Bill Nye ‘The Science Guy’

The Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has chosen Bill Nye from among hundreds of nominations to get a star.

3 hours ago

credit union blowtorch...

Frank Sumrall

Former welder sentenced to 66 months jail after breaking into Tumwater credit union with blowtorch

A man who broke into and burglarized a Tumwater credit union in October 2022 was sentenced to 66 months in prison in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

6 hours ago

tiktok...

Frank Sumrall

TikTok expands office presence in Bellevue despite looming ban

Despite a nationwide ban looming over the company, TikTok continues to expand its footprint in the U.S. by acquiring new office space in Bellevue.

7 hours ago

U-District...

Bill Kaczaraba

Police search for suspects in fatal U-District shooting

Police are investigating what led up to a shooting death in the UDistrict Monday night. They have made no arrests.

8 hours ago

Otter pup at Woodland Park Zoo dies tragically