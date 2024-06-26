Close
Apartment building fire in Lakewood displaces 30 people

Jun 26, 2024, 11:37 AM

lakewood apartment fire...

West Pierce Fire and Rescue firefighters rescue a dog from a burning apartment building. (Photo courtesy of West Pierce Fire and Rescue)

(Photo courtesy of West Pierce Fire and Rescue)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A large apartment complex fire erupted in Lakewood on 110th Street Southwest, just south of the Lakewood Towne Center Mall, Wednesday morning.

Flames torched the three-story building, with 15 apartments heavily damaged, according to West Pierce Fire and Rescue.

More local fires: Pioneer Fire on north shore of Lake Chelan deemed ‘disaster,’ continues to spread

No injuries have been reported, but 30 people — including seven children and five animals — are displaced.

More local fires: Forest fire burns near Darrington, multiple crews on scene

Those currently displaced are getting help from the Red Cross. There is no word on what started the fire, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

