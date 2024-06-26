Apartment building fire in Lakewood displaces 30 people

A large apartment complex fire erupted in Lakewood on 110th Street Southwest, just south of the Lakewood Towne Center Mall, Wednesday morning.

Flames torched the three-story building, with 15 apartments heavily damaged, according to West Pierce Fire and Rescue.

No injuries have been reported, but 30 people — including seven children and five animals — are displaced.

Firefighters at scene of an apartment fire at the 5400 block of 110th St SW in Lakewood. Multiple apartments affected. Will update as more information is available. — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) June 26, 2024

Those currently displaced are getting help from the Red Cross. There is no word on what started the fire, as of this reporting.

