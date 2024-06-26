There has been a shakeup in the murder trial of Auburn Police Department Officer Jeff Nelson.

Two jurors are accused of improperly discussing the case outside the chamber where deliberations were supposed to be happening. Two King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office employees said they overhead the jurors’ conversation. The employees then testified in court.

“Her words were the photos that we looked at yesterday,” one of the employees said. “She referenced someone being an attractive clean-cut man, she appeared to be talking about the content of the photos.”

While the court was discussing the matter, KIRO Newsradio learned the jury had reached a unanimous decision Tuesday on one of two counts — either the second-degree murder charge or the assault charge. KIRO Newsradio does not know which, or why the prosecution and defense weren’t notified of that decision.

“If they’re not following this rule what impact that can have on their ability to sit as jurors as the court is concerned whether or not they’re following other rules,” a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.

What would have been a simple decision to excuse the two jurors and replace them with two alternates is complicated by the fact that the two jurors in question were part of a unanimous decision on one count.

Nelson is accused of murdering Jessey Sarey in 2019. Sarey was reportedly going through a crisis outside of an Auburn shopping area when Nelson was called to arrest him. Nelson reported that Sarey did not comply with his demands, leading to a physical fight where Nelson was seen on video punching Sarey in the head and upper body.

Nelson then drew his gun and shot Sarey in the torso, after he fell onto the pavement, Nelson tried to shoot him again when his gun jammed. Nelson then racked another bullet and shot Sarey in the head.

Jurors were scheduled for a fourth deliberation on Thursday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.