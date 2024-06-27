A fourth student has come forward alleging that a Peninsula School District fifth-grade teacher groped and threatened her several times while in his class.

The teacher — Jordan Roy Henderson, 34 — was arrested earlier this year for alleged child molestation at Evergreen Elementary School in Lake Bay. He was charged with nine counts of first-degree molestation April 19 following a two-month investigation. Three additional child molestation charges in the first degree were added after the fourth student’s allegations came forward.

Previous coverage on Jordan Henderson: Pierce County elementary school teacher arrested in connection to child molestation

The fourth student, reportedly feeling safer to tell her parents about Henderson’s alleged abuse after he was arrested — alleged that Henderson touched her inappropriately multiple times while she was in his class. In one instance, according to charging documents acquired by The News Tribune, Henderson came around her and hugged her from behind. He allegedly pushed his “boy part” against her, making her uncomfortable. Court documents stated he continued doing it until she asked him to stop and forced herself out of his grasp.

The child told detectives in a police interview that the incident made her feel “not good,” “grossed out” and “confused.” Other instances of hugging and touching were recorded in the interview, with the newest student coming forward saying she did not think it was how a teacher should hug a student.

In another instance, Henderson touched her “bottom” while other students around them were working, according to The News Tribune. The court documents said Henderson threatened her that if she told anybody about the “stuff that was happening,” he would find where she lived and come to her house. The student claimed she sometimes stays awake at night because she is afraid he will find her and do something to her.

Earlier reports of Henderson’s sexual assault

An 11-year-old student reported to police in March that Henderson had touched her and other girls inappropriately in the fourth-grade class.

Henderson groped one underage student, according to court documents obtained by The News Tribune, telling the student that this is “something normal that teachers do, and to not go telling other people about it.”

Court documents stated he had multiple students stay in his classroom during lunch. What started as a group conversation led to him allegedly going around and touching all the girls. One girl claimed Henderson touched her “private part” and grabbed her thighs.

The instances allegedly occurred within weeks of the school year starting. In addition to the alleged repeated inappropriate comments and touching, Henderson would retaliate when students tried to stop him, allegedly getting angry and stopping the student from playing games with other students if she stopped him from touching her.

Henderson has worked in the Peninsula School District since 2012 when he started his career as a substitute teacher. Additionally to being a teacher, he is a deacon at the Wellspring Fellowship Church in Key Peninsula. His father is a pastor at the Wellspring Fellowship Church.

The Wellspring Fellowship Church stated in a Facebook post made by Henderson’s father, Chris Henderson, that the church supports him, according to The News Tribune. Three rows of seats at the courthouse were filled with church parishioners during his hearing in support, including Henderson’s parents, in-laws and his wife.

He posted a $100,000 bond on April 22, but was arrested again on May 30 for violating his release conditions. His bail was increased to $750,000, which he posted on June 3. Henderson remains out of custody on bond, accoridng to The News Tribune.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.