The Everett Fire Department (EFD) has responded to two incidents in the past week, both involving young children falling from third-story windows in their homes, according to a news release.

These accidents resulted in significant injuries and both went to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for medical care.

Snohomish County fire agencies have recorded six window fall incidents this year, three of which occurred within Everett city limits.

These events underscore the critical need for window safety precautions, especially for toddlers.

Recent incident: 3-year-old boy falls from 3rd-story window

On Wednesday evening around 7:30 p.m., firefighters rushed to a residence in south Everett after a 3-year-old boy fell from a third-story window.

Medics found the child with traumatic injuries, including a head wound. He was promptly taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett and later transferred to Harborview.

Transportation news: Expanded Sound Transit service for the Fourth of July

According to reports, an older sibling had opened the window, and the boy fell after leaning against the screen. He remains hospitalized at Harborview.

Previous incident: 4-year-old girl’s fall

Another incident occurred on June 19, at around 4 p.m. Firefighters responded to a report of a 4-year-old girl falling from a third-story window in a south Everett home.

The child sustained significant injuries and was directly transported to Harborview by a South County Fire medic.

Supreme Court ruling: Cities can enforce bans on homeless people sleeping outside

She was released to return home earlier this week. In this case, the window screen gave way, leading to the fall.

Preventing window falls

Window safety is paramount, especially during warmer months when windows are frequently open. Young children, particularly those who are 2-5, are at the highest risk of accidents.

Regardless of the season, window falls can happen. Consider these tips to ensure everyone in the family, young and old, stays safe:

Supervise : Always keep a close eye on young children near windows.

: Always keep a close eye on young children near windows. Secure windows : Keep windows closed and locked whenever possible.

: Keep windows closed and locked whenever possible. Install safety devices : Use child safety devices on windows located six feet or more above the ground. Ensure these devices can be easily released by adults in emergencies.t risk. Here are some essential safety measures:

: Use child safety devices on windows located six feet or more above the ground. Ensure these devices can be easily released by adults in emergencies.t risk. Here are some essential safety measures: Window stops : Install child safety window stops to prevent windows from opening more than four inches.

: Install child safety window stops to prevent windows from opening more than four inches. Clear the area: Keep furniture and other climbable objects away from windows.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.