Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Top-ranked LPGA player withdraws from tournament after dog bite in Seattle

Jun 28, 2024, 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:21 pm

Photo: Nelly Korda tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the LPGA Portland Classic go...

Nelly Korda tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the LPGA Portland Classic golf tournament in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Nelly Korda, the top-ranked Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) player, recently suffered a dog bite in Seattle, which has led her to withdraw from the upcoming Ladies European Tour tournament in London.

In an Instagram post, Korda explained that she needs time for treatment and recovery.

“I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week’s Ladies European Tour tournament in London,” Korda wrote. “I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully.”

Last week, she struggled at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahaleee, missing the cut for the third consecutive time.

MyNorthwest News: Expanded Sound Transit service for the Fourth of July

Korda was scheduled to compete next week in the LET’s Aramco Team Series event at the Centurion Club in London, according to Golfweek. She won that tournament last year by four strokes.

The Amundi Evian Championship in France is the next major tournament on the LPGA schedule.

Korda has six LPGA wins this season and plans to play in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in early August.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

Everett window falls...

Bill Kaczaraba

Child safety alert: 2 recent window falls in Everett highlight urgency

The Everett Fire Department has responded to two incidents in the past week, both involving young children falling from third-story windows.

1 hour ago

Image: A shooting in South Seattle on Thursday, June 28, 2024 led to the death of a teenage boy....

Steve Coogan

Fatal Seattle shooting of teen boy leads to high-speed chase ending in Everett

The shooting of a teenager in South Seattle Thursday night led to a high-speed pursuit that eventually ended in Everett.

2 hours ago

Sound Transit live wire testing for East Link -- 2 Line BelRed...

Micki Gamez

Expanded Sound Transit service for the Fourth of July

Sound Transit is extending its service on the 1 and 2-lines for the Fourth of July. Trains on the 2-line will operate every 10 minutes.

4 hours ago

Image: Visitors pose for photographs outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday...

Associated Press

Supreme Court makes it harder to charge Capitol riot defendants with obstruction, charge Trump faces

The Supreme Court made it harder to charge Capitol riot defendants with obstruction, a charge brought against ex-President Donald Trump.

5 hours ago

Image: Jason Miller speaks to reporters in the spin room after the CNN Presidential Debate between ...

Steve Coogan

Trump adviser Jason Miller: ‘Washington state may now be in play’

Trump senior campaign adviser Jason Miller, who is a Seattle native, made a bold statement about Washington after the debate Thursday.

15 hours ago

Photo: Downtown Seattle....

Julia Dallas

Seattle’s ‘bolder’ transportation levy could cost residents even more

Seattle City Council member Tammy Morales has proposed a "bolder levy focused on improving traffic safety."

19 hours ago

Top-ranked LPGA player withdraws from tournament after dog bite in Seattle