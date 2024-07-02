14-year-old in Kent arrested for DUI, evading police

Kent police arrested a 14-year-old for allegedly driving under the influence and evading police last Friday.

On Friday, the teenage suspect failed to stop at a stop sign on West Meeker Street in Kent. Kent police officers working emphasis patrols initiated a stop and signaled for the car to pull over. According to police officers on the scene, the car was drifting outside of the travel lane and ran a red light.

Despite active police car lights and sirens, the teen continued to drive slowly, hitting a curb while making a turn and running a second red light.

“The driver slowly ran another red light, then continued to drive on after losing a tire,” the Kent Police Department stated on social media. “His slow attempt at eluding ended on W. James after he struck another curb and could no longer continue.”

With the car failing to continue further, the driver got out of the car and ran to a nearby apartment complex. According to the Kent Police Department, an officer said he saw the suspect running with a gun in hand.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian 1 helicopter was called in to aid in the search for the suspect. The helicopter soon spotted the teen jumping a fence and hiding in a resident’s backyard freezer.

“The Officers kept behind cover and patiently used de-escalation techniques while giving him multiple commands to exit,” the Kent Police Department continued in its post. “Guardian 1 also gave commands via their PA system, but he refused to leave the freezer for over 20 minutes.”

Only when a Federal Way Police K-9 team arrived to assist did the suspect leave the freezer. According to KIRO 7, the suspect did not acknowledge police officers and curled up on the ground with his hands under his body.

A warrant was approved to test the suspect’s blood for drugs and alcohol once the suspect was arrested. The suspect was taken to a local hospital on June 28 to have his blood drawn and was fingerprinted before being released to his parents.

The 14-year-old is facing charges that include DUI, eluding, resisting and obstructing.

