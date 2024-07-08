Close
CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Win 4 Tickets to Sugar Ray, Tonic and Better Than Ezra

Jul 8, 2024, 12:07 PM

...

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win four tickets to see The Supergroup Ezra Ray Hart that features Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, and Emerson Hart of Tonic.

The show is Sunday, August 18th at Tulalip Amphitheatre! Tickets are on sale now and you can buy them here.

We will be randomly selecting five lucky winners! Enter below starting Wednesday, July 10th through Wednesday, July 17th, 2024. Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Winners must be at least 21 years of age to enter.

 

 

 

