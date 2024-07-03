What’s open on the Fourth of July in Washington?

The Fourth of July holiday, also known as Independence Day, celebrates the Second Continental Congress’ unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, a document announcing the colonies’ separation from Great Britain.

One year later, according to the Library of Congress, a spontaneous celebration in Philadelphia marked the anniversary of American independence, The Associated Press explains.

But observations weren’t commonplace until after the War of 1812, when they quickly took off. Congress finally passed a law making Independence Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1870.

Whether those celebrating need to get food and drink items for the big barbecue or backyard party or items to get ready for the local holiday parade, the good news is shoppers should be able to get what they need all weekend, including on the Fourth of July.

But while shoppers can expect most stores to be open Thursday for last-minute needs, there are a large number of chains that will close early on the holiday and some of those chains’ locations may be closed entirely.

Readers and users should note operations can also vary significantly by location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules for your neighborhood spots online.

Is the local bank open?

No, U.S. stock markets and banks across the U.S. are closed on the Fourth of July as it is a Federal Reserve banking holiday.

Online banking services and ATMs will be available as usual, however.

Will mail and packages be delivered?

No, the Fourth of July is a holiday for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), so it won’t be picking up or delivering mail. Post offices also will be closed.

According to CNN, while there will be no UPS pickup or delivery service. But UPS Express Critical service is available. Users should check their local UPS store hours, as many area locations will be closed.

Most FedEx services will also be closed, though FedEx Custom Critical will be open for crucial shipments, CNN also noted.

Will government offices be open?

No, government offices, courts and schools are closed. Public libraries also will be closed.

Is Costco open?

No, Costco will be closed on the Fourth of July.

The Fourth of July is one of the seven holidays during the year when Costco closes its U.S. warehouses. The next holiday Costco will be closed is Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Is Target open?

Yes, Target will be open on the Fourth of July. A spokesperson confirmed to USA Today the chain will close all of its stores on the holiday.

Customers who search for store locations near the Eastlake neighborhood in Seattle will also see all stores are open during their normal business hours Thursday.

Is Walmart open?

Yes, Walmart will be open for its regular business hours, the company confirmed to USA Today.

Customers can search for store locations here or view the the locations across the state of Washington here. A note to Seattle residents: You will have to go to Bellevue, Renton or Lynnwood to find your closest Walmart.

Are Kroger stores open?

Yes, most of the grocery chain’s stores will be open normal business hours on the Fourth of July, according to CNN.

You can check your local store’s hours here.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 117 stores in the state of Washington. That includes 59 Fred Meyer locations and 55 Quality Food Center (QFC) stores.

Are Safeway and Albertsons stores open?

Yes, Safeway and Albertson’s stores will be open on the Fourth of July, TEGNA stations are reporting.

There are 184 Safeway stores in the state of Washington. Head here to see your local Safeway hours.

There are 16 Albertsons locations in Washington. Visit here to see where those stores are located and their hours.

Is Whole Foods open?

Yes, Whole Foods locations will be open on the Fourth of July.

But, as the company’s website explains, the chain’s stores will have “modified hours” Thursday and users who visit the site will see most of the locations will close early. So, customers are encouraged to check their local store page for more details.

Head here to find your local store and check its hours.

Is Trader Joe’s open?

Yes, the grocery store chain’s stores will be open on the Fourth of July.

However, the company has announced its locations will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Head here to find your local store.

Is Walgreens open?

Yes, most of the drug store chain’s stores will be open regular hours on the Fourth of July. But it should be noted that while the stores will be open, website users will see that many of the stores’ pharmacies in the area will be closed Thursday.

Customers are encouraged to check their local store page for more details. Visit the Walgreens website to find your local store and check its hours.

Are Sam’s Club locations open?

Yes, Sam’s Club will be open on the Fourth of July.

However, locations will close at 6 p.m. that day, which is earlier than usual. Sam’s Club closes for four holidays per year: Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Stores and restaurants that are open on the Fourth of July

The following is a rundown of some of the other large chain stores and restaurants that are open on the Fourth of July, according to multiple reports.

However, potential retail shoppers and restaurant patrons can expect some locations to be closed or open with limited hours. Going further, some open restaurant locations will operate with limited menus.

7-Eleven

Applebee’s

Bass Pro Shops

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burlington

Burger King

Cabela’s

Chick-fil-A

CVS

Dairy Queen

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Denny’s

Domino’s

Home Depot

IHOP

IKEA

Lowe’s

McDonald’s

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

Papa John’s

PetCo

PetSmart

REI

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Staples: Select Staples stores will be open on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all of the others will be closed, USA Today reports.

Starbucks: Hours will vary by location. Head here to look up the store closest to you.

Subway: As USA Today notes, Subway restaurants are independently owned and operated. So, users are encouraged to check with the location they’re interested in visiting.

Taco Bell

The Cheesecake Factory

Wendy’s

