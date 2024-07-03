Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘I’m not gonna die,’: Auburn teen recovering after he was shot three times Saturday

Jul 3, 2024, 6:06 AM | Updated: 7:15 am

auburn shot three times...

Exterior of Harborview Medical Center. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA LOMIBAO, KIRO 7 NEWS


MyNorthwest.com

An Auburn teen miraculously survives after being shot three times near his home.

The 15-year-old victim, Talon, is in the hospital recovering after a suspect opened fire on him and a group of friends last Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

“He crawled to neighbor’s yard and laid about four houses down from mine where he said, ‘I’m not gonna die’ and he got up and he ran home,” said his father, Derek.

Derek told KIRO 7 he did not want to share their full identity publicly.

KIRO 7 obtained a neighbor’s surveillance video where around 30 shots were fired on June 29th on F Street Southeast.

Derek recalls when his son barged into his room with blood everywhere.

“He pushed my hand away and that’s when I saw the bullet hole in his face,” Derek added. “You never know what you’re going to do in that situation and even now that I’ve been through that situation, I still don’t know what I would do.”

Derek told KIRO 7 that Talon was walking with three other friends to play some basketball down the street when they say a man randomly pulled up and opened fire.

Talon was struck three times and another friend, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the leg.

More local crime: A group of residents tries to crack down on prostitution along Aurora, but is it legal?

“To even say ‘Oh our son was shot 3 times’ that’s like something I would never even imagine saying,” said Talon’s mother, Brittania.

She said Talon was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after being shot in the face, back and thigh.

“His will to survive is amazing but not only that, he has such a light spirit about him,” she added.

Even in a tragic situation, Derek says his son always finds a way to smile.

“He’s making jokes, you know. He’s making jokes about the situation. He’s making the doctors laugh,” Derek said.

Talon’s parents believe his spirit is pushing him through his recovery.

“He’s a good kid, family-oriented, always there for his cousins and family and we just know he’s destined for better things,” Brittana said.

“Talon’s energy, his personality. Like honestly, without him, being as strong as he’s being. I don’t know if I’d be handling it at the point that I am.  I think everybody, Talon is just uplifting everybody,” Derek added.

Derek hopes there can be more police patrols and better gun laws in place to keep kids safe.

“I can’t have him in a place where he doesn’t feel safe, you know, and he can’t feel safe in his own home and that’s just unfair,” he said.

Auburn police are still searching for the suspect.

If you’d like to help donate to Talon’s recovery, click here for the GoFundMe.

MyNorthwest News

walks out courthouse...

Frank Sumrall

Puyallup man walks out of courthouse after sentencing, remains missing

A man sentenced to four years in prison by a Pierce County judge simply walked out of the courthouse more than a month ago, and remains missing.

4 minutes ago

Photo: Doctors are gearing up for fireworks-related injuries....

Julia Dallas

‘Fingers have fallen off:’ UW doctor urges fireworks safety

Harborview Medical Center is gearing up for the annual wave of fireworks-related injuries and doctors are encouraging people to use caution.

13 hours ago

Image: The U.S. Marshals Service, along with federal, state, and local partner agencies, led Operat...

Julia Dallas

Oregon girl one of 200 missing children found in nationwide operation

The U.S. Marshals Service, with the help of local agencies, conducted a six-week operation, leading to the recovery of 200 missing children.

15 hours ago

Photo: Akenji's baby boy sleeping on a gorilla keeper at the Woodland Park Zoo....

Julia Dallas

Local zoo welcomes baby gorilla to first time mother

Woodland Park Zoo's gorilla Akenji has had her first baby and it's a boy. The zoo said the baby was born June 28 at 10:30 a.m.

16 hours ago

Image: Cars drive on Aurora Avenue in Seattle. People who live and work in that area are fed up wit...

James Lynch

A group of residents tries to crack down on prostitution along Aurora, but is it legal?

A group of residents tired of area prostitution has created a website called "isjonajohn.com?". They’re building a database of license plates.

16 hours ago

Bill Gates, Steve Balmer...

Bill Kaczaraba

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer tops wealth of co-founder Bill Gates

Steve Ballmer passed Bill Gates on Monday to become the sixth-richest person in the world. This is the first time Ballmer has surpassed Gates.

18 hours ago

‘I’m not gonna die,’: Auburn teen recovering after he was shot three times Saturday