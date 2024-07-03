Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

No cleavage with your coffee; Everett stand does an about face

Jul 3, 2024, 3:31 PM | Updated: 3:33 pm

bikini baristas...

No more bikini baristas at Hillbilly Hotties in Everett, now renamed Ruby's Espresso. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It seems that we haven’t heard the last of what ladies wear when serving coffee in Everett. For over a decade, the hot pink drive-thru near 41st Street and Rucker Avenue was known for its coffee served with very little clothing. However, things have changed.

The former Hillbilly Hotties bikini barista stand, which faced legal battles over its dress code, now has a new look and name: Ruby’s Espresso.

Ruby’s Espresso, now painted white with black trim, sits across from another coffee stand with clothed baristas.

The new owners, Chellce and Tyler McCaffery, decided to rename the stand after their 3-week-old daughter, Ruby. Their goal is to create a family-friendly environment.

The resident historian: Sea-Tac Airport celebrates 75 years

“Cleaning up the town,” Chellce told the Everett Herald. “And having a legacy for her when she gets older.”

Unlike the previous dress code controversy, Ruby’s baristas won’t be showing as much skin. However, the Everett City Council updated the dress code to align with lewd conduct laws, allowing baristas to show plenty.

The McCafferys hope to leave a legacy for their daughter. As they open additional Ruby’s locations, they want to maintain a wholesome country cottage aesthetic.

The former Hillbilly Hotties bikini barista stand gained notoriety for its coffee served by scantily clad baristas.

Business news: Bezos picks up cool $5 billion selling Amazon stock

A yearslong legal battle ensued after the city enforced a restrictive dress code due to complaints about baristas wearing minimal clothing, including body paint, stickers and G-strings.

In 2017, a lawsuit against the city argued that the dress code was unconstitutional and violated baristas’ rights. The case resulted in a $500,000 settlement from the city to Hillbilly Hotties’ owner, Jovanna Edge.

Fans of bikini coffee stands shouldn’t lament. Stands such as Teeny Bikini, Chicka Latte and Ladybug Espresso continue to exist in the area.

