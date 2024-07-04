Where to watch large firework shows across the Puget Sound

Are you looking to watch an annual fireworks show for Independence Day?
Here’s a list of local shows to celebrate the 4th with your family.
- Appletree Cove – Kingston Fireworks
- Arlington – Arlington Hometown July 4th Celebration
- Bellevue – Bellevue Family 4th
- Bellingham Bay – Blast Over Bellingham
- Boston Harbor, Olympia – Boston Harbor 4th of July
- Brewster – Brewster Fire Department Fireworks
- Commencement Bay – Tacoma Freedom Fair
- Deer Harbor – Deer Harbor Annual Fireworks Display
- Des Moines – Des Moines 4th of July Celebration and Drone Show
- Eagle Harbor – Bainbridge Island Fireworks
- Everett – Everett’s Thunder on the Bay Fireworks Show
- Federal Way – Red, White, & Blues Festival
- Fidalgo Bay – City of Anacortes
- Kenmore – Kenmore’s 4th of July Fireworks Show
- Lake Union – Seafair Summer Fourth Fireworks
- Marysville – Marysville 4th of July
- Quartermaster Harbor – Vashon Island Fireworks
- Sammamish – Fourth on the Plateau 2024
- Snoqualmie – Snoqualmie’s Annual Fireworks Show
- Steilacoom – Steilacoom Annual Fireworks
- Tacoma – Tacoma Summer Blast
- Tumwater – Tumwater Independence Day Parade & Family Festival