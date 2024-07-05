The weekend is already underway for most given the Fourth of July holiday, but that doesn’t mean there still isn’t lots of events and plenty to do this weekend.

Lots of sports are on the docket. Let’s start with the local WNBA team as the 13-6 Seattle Storm will be home at Climate Pledge Arena this weekend and will take on the Chicago Sky twice in three days. The Storm will first play the Sky Friday at 7 p.m. and then again Sunday at 3 p.m. A name to watch for the Sky is rookie sensation Angel Reese, who just made her first WNBA All-Star team.

This is also one of the biggest weekends of the year for the Seattle Mariners, at least in terms of the number of fans who will pack the area. Expect T-Mobile Park and downtown Seattle to be bustling as the M’s take on their rivals to the north, the Toronto Blue Jays. With the All-Star break set to arrive soon, every win counts for the Mariners as they look to stay a top the American League West. Tickets can be purchased at the Mariners website (through Ticketmaster).

For those who would rather attend a soccer match, you are in luck this weekend as well. MLS’ Seattle Sounders take on the New England Revolution Saturday at Lumen Field at 7:30 p.m. For those who want the full Sounders experience, don’t miss the march to the match starting at 6:30 p.m. That will allow you to arrive at the stadium with legions of other Sounders fans. Single-match tickets can be purchased on the team’s website (through Ticketmaster).

Seattle Reign FC of the NWSL will be taking on Utah Royals FC at Lumen Field Sunday at 3 p.m.. The match’s promo event is Kids Day, so those who plan on going should look for kids activities in addition to the action on the pitch. Single-match tickets are available on the team’s website (through Ticketmaster).

On Saturday, Ballard FC of the USL League Two takes on Lane United FC at Memorial Stadium in Seattle in their second to last home match of the season. It starts at 3 and tickets are cheap. Also, local food trucks and more will be there. Get tickets at goballardfc.com.

Seafair Pirates in West Seattle

Look out for pirates on Alki Beach this weekend. The annual Seafair Pirates landing returns Saturday, as these scallywags will storm the beach in search of the key to the city. As you await the pirates, there will activities to entertain, and once they make landfall, these friendly pirates will be bringing the entertainment, and treasure to share. The event is free and look for the pirates to make landfall on Alki Beach in West Seattle around 1 p.m.

Have you heard about zines? Basically, they’re a short form of the word magazine and defined as, “a small-circulation self-published work of original or appropriated texts and images, usually reproduced via a copy machine.” They’re a way for DIY creators to show off all kinds of art, with a low barrier of entry. There will be plenty of examples at this weekend’s Seattle Zine Fest. The event’s website describes it as “celebration of zines and DIY culture in Seattle.” This event is free and welcomes artists to come and collaborate. It takes place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, near the old QFC location.

The Pioneer Square Fest takes place Friday and Saturday in, well, Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood. More than 30 bands will be performing throughout the weekend and an art market and a highlight of the new venues that are opening up in the neighborhood. The idea of this year’s festival is “revitalization,” and it’s a chance to learn about the history of Pioneer Square. Get more details at pioneersquarefest.com.

And all that is just a taste of a busy holiday weekend. Don’t miss out on all the fun and, as always, if you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let me know by emailing me at PaulH@kiroradio.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.