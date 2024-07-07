The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) reported that a woman was found dead in a house in Rhododendron Park on Friday.

According to PCSD, around 3:30 p.m., a person called in saying their father sent text messages saying he killed their mother. Deputies then responded to conduct a welfare check at the home.

When deputies looked inside the house, they found a 53-year-old woman who had died. Detectives and forensic investigators were then called in.

Deputies sent out a statewide “be on the lookout” call for the suspect and the car he was driving.

PCSD said at 6:36 p.m., the Auburn Police Department reported they had detained the suspect and his car at the Chevron Gas Station at 2802 Auburn Way South.

Detectives and forensic investigators served a search warrant at the home and will also be serving a search warrant on the suspect’s car, according to PCSD.

The 53-year-old suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for murder in the first degree.

