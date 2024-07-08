Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

2 dead in fatal plane crash near Eatonville over Fourth of July weekend

Jul 8, 2024, 7:05 AM | Updated: 9:35 am

fatal plane crash eatonville...

First responders arriving to the scene of the plane crash near Eatonville. (Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department via X)

(Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department via X)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported a small plane crashed in an area just south of Eatonville after nose-diving into a tree line at approximately 9:15 p.m. July 6, killing two people on board.

Several people allegedly saw the airplane nosedive and heard a loud sound from the aircraft before reporting it to the sheriff’s department. Deputies responded to the scene to track down and investigate the incident. The airplane was eventually spotted in a wooded area with the help of residents.

Law enforcement officials were able to recover the bodies of two deceased individuals — a 40-year-old pilot and a 53-year-old passenger — aboard the plane once it was located.

Fire crews and the Explorers Search & Rescue teams assisted with bringing the victims out of the woods, according to KIRO 7.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are spearheading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

