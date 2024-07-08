Close
NATIONAL NEWS

US women’s coach Emma Hayes sidesteps equal pay question if high-priced star takes over American men

Jul 8, 2024, 12:25 PM

Emma Hayes, head coach of the United States women's soccer team, smiles during an olympics news con...

Emma Hayes, head coach of the United States women's soccer team, smiles during an olympics news conference in New York, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. women’s coach Emma Hayes sidestepped a question on whether she should get a raise if a high-priced star such as Jürgen Klopp is hired to replace Gregg Berhalter with the American men.

Berhalter has a contract through the 2026 World Cup. U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker has not spoken with media about Berhalter’s status since the team’s first-round elimination last week in the Copa America.

“My focus today is on preparing our team for our training camp this week. I have to think about that and I have to think about performing first and foremost, myself with this team, this Olympics,” Hayes said at a news conference Monday with U.S. men’s Olympic coach Marko Mitrović. “I think with regards to matters relating to the men’s team and gender equity, they’re not questions for now or for me, knowing that my absolute focus is on the preparation this week.”

Hayes, voted FIFA’s Best Women’s Coach in 2021, managed Chelsea’s women from 2012-24 before starting with the U.S. this spring.

Berhalter earned $2,291,136 in 2022, including $900,000 in bonuses for the Americans’ qualifying for the World Cup and reaching the second round, according to the USSF’s 2022 tax filing.

Hayes’ predecessor as U.S. women’s coach, Vlatko Andonovski, had a base salary of $396,089 in 2002 and also earned $15,000 in bonuses. Andonovski quit last August after the Americans were eliminated in the second round of the Women’s World Cup.

At the time of Hayes’ hiring in November, the USSF said Hayes was set to become “the highest paid women’s soccer coach in the world.” Coach salaries typically are disclosed by the USSF when it releases its tax return each February for the fiscal year ending the prior March 31.

The USSF agreed in 2022 to equalize pay for players on the men’s and women’s national teams.

Klopp left Liverpool this spring after nine seasons that included Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

